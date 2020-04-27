We have returned to April… The section is one year old And the editor in charge of writing this section is having a nostalgic attack, just thinking about the different articles that have come out of here and the immense amount of jewels that he discovered along the way. The matter started as an experiment and has ended up transforming into something that is apparently here to stay. Thanks to things like this, one realizes how difficult it must be for developers to get a place in someone’s collection and from here we applaud them for trying so hard to accompany us in our day to day. To celebrate the first anniversary of «NextN’s Most Wanted» we decided to make two special votes, apart from the traditional one. In said votes we ask both you and our staff the following: “What was your most desired release from the first year of the section?” You will have the result at the end of this writing, has your favorite game won or another one that has given the surprise? Let’s go by parts!

As on other occasions, we tried to find out your most anticipated game of March through Twitter and as you can see, it is undeniable that Animal Crossing: New Horizons overwhelmed. Accumulated 86% of the votes in a survey in which 152 people influenced. Following very far and without changing the results of the text of March, Pokémon Mystery World: DX Rescue Team caught just 7% and One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 poked its hat in with 4% of the votes. Thanks to all for collaborating! The truth is that this resolution did not surprise us too much, since from the very first Nintendo Switch announcement, a huge wave of users was crying out for a new installment of the “mortgage” raccoon franchise. By the way, to make this writing possible, 18 editors participated and 319 points, out of 378 possible, were distributed among 18 nintendero launches.

NextN’s Most Wanted: Honorable Mentions

Position 11. Yumeutsutsu Re: Master, a visual novel «yuri» by KOGADO STUDIO, collected 5 points and is now on sale.

Position 11. Totally Reliable Delivery Service, A wild cast title developed by We’re Five Games, it took 5 points from us before it was released.

Position 13. MotoGP 20, a two wheel racing video game by Milestone, advanced 2 points in his career to the hybrid.

Position 13. Snakeybus, a curious action piece from «Stovetop, LLC», he caught 2 points and started swimming in nintenderas waters on April 2.

Position 13. The RPG of «Hit-Point Co., Ltd.», Monster Viator, rocked 2 points from “NextN’s Most Wanted” and landed on our console on April 9.

Rank 17. The puzzle-ridden title of Nementic Games, Ubongo, He scratched a point and visited us on April 8.

Position 17. This April 24 we received Archaica The Path of Light, an indie adventure from Two Mammoths that scratched 1 point.

Position 17. Levelhead, An eye-catching Butterscotch Shenanigans play, in which level building is key, purchased 1 point to prepare for its April 30 premiere.

[Top 10] TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD

It is known to all that we are currently experiencing a golden age of remasters and remakes. Releases of the past do not stop receiving a new coat of paint to adapt to current times and thanks to this, new generations of players can savor the jewels that laid the foundations of what we now know as video games. This time it was his turn to TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD, the remastering of a 3D platform developed by Krome Studios, in which the player must put himself in the shoes of TY in order to free his family and stop the evil plans of BOSS CASS. Will that devilish genius manage to exterminate mammals at the top of the food chain or will our protagonist put him in his place sooner? In case you want to find out, we tell you that it went on sale on April 3 and got 6 points from «NextN’s Most Wanted».

[Top 9] Help Will Come Tomorrow

Help Will Come Tomorrow it places us with its 8 points in the year 1917, more specifically in a hostile and desolate place in Russia known as Siberia. After a railway catastrophe, the passengers and protagonists of this story will try to survive with a frigid climate against them until help arrives. Working as a team is key, but the social classes and beliefs of each one are a huge obstacle to take into account … If this group is able or not to get to see the next tomorrow depends only on you, will you be able to take the right decisions in this proposal of Arclight Creations?

[Top 8] Little Busters! Converted Edition

Prepare a box of tissues, because Key returns with another of his visual novels. Little Busters! Converted Edition It tells the story of Riki Naoe, a boy who suffered the misfortune of becoming an orphan at a very young age. It is often said that life gives one of lime and another of sand, and the same happened to Riki, who was fortunate to escape from the deepest despair, thanks to the warmth of a group of children. of different ages self-proclaimed “Little Busters”. That group grew and now goes to high school, with all that that entails. Aiming to spend the student time they have together having fun, Kyousuke Natsume, the platoon leader, decides to form a baseball club. However, they do not have enough members, so the protagonist should try to gather people by having more time. Laughter, tears and a plot that hooks, await you in this video game that took 10 points from us.

[Top 7] Coral colored Nintendo Switch Lite

“In the variety is the taste”, “for tastes, colors”, “tastes are like the butts: each one has his own” … It is curious, to say the least, that there is a good range of sayings that dive within the same distance that is between the preferences of the people. Thanks to the individualism so characteristic of the human being, disparities are born and therefore, many companies try to adapt their products. An example is the Coral colored Nintendo Switch Lite that was recently released to the market. This change in the color palette was enough for the console to catch 10 points in the “NextN Most Wanted” votes.

[Top 6] Picross S4

Picross puzzles are a classic, which discreetly retain a certain audience. Proof of this is Picross S4, the fourth installment of a Jupiter franchise whose gameplay is true to its name. A total of 480 puzzles have been distributed among its four veteran game modes: Picross, Mega Picross, Color Picross and Clip Picross. While on the other hand, they reserved 5 particularly difficult ones for the “Extra” section. Picross S4 retained ten points and the 50% of the votes in a three-way tiebreaker vote, in which 14 editors participated. Their adversaries were the coral-colored Nintendo Switch Lite (43%) and Little Busters! Converted Edition (7%).

[Top 5] Moving Out

Can being a carrier be fun? This sounds strange at first, because it is still hard work and in many cases, poorly paid. However, the thing changes the moment Moving Out send the logic of a walk and instead we have workers with a toaster per head. East cooperative indie SMG Studio is due out on April 28 and garnered 15 points in NextN’s Most Wanted voting, handing out package after package in the bustling city of Packmore.

[Top 4] Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

This year 2020 is being very busy on the subject of disasters, we started with the threat of a third world war and now we face a pandemic that is disrupting our lives. However, there are things that although they are not often seen in Spain, in a matter of seconds they are capable of plunging entire societies into chaos … «Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories» is a survival video game, that at the time even stopped its development due to the earthquake that happened in Japan in 2011 (there were 15897 deaths). And yes, the issue is precisely about surviving in a city that has collapsed due to a very intense earthquake. This creation by Granzella Inc. shook 21 points and is now available in format physical and in digital.

[Top 3] Streets of Rage 4

No lover of ‘beat beat em ups’ has ever heard of Streets of Rage, a franchise that was born at the time of Mega Drive. While it’s true that they were released on quite a handful of platforms, it has been raining quite a bit since the last official game in the series saw the light of day. In other words, it is difficult to describe the expectation he has managed to create among his followers. If we add to this that the team after Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (Lizardcube), joined forces with that of Streets of Fury (Guard Crush Games)… the magic is felt in the environment. The trailer above speaks for itself: Streets of Rage 4 He will hit hybrid soil on April 30 and hit 32 points without messing up.

[Top 2] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

This 3D fighting video game developed by CyberConnect2 has been made to beg, very much in fact, but finally we can say that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto on Nintendo Switch it is a reality. What will those who give you a chance find? They will be able to relive the Fourth Ninja War that occurred in Naruto Shippuden and discover the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto. Flaunting over 120 playable ninjas, This is the game with the largest number of characters in the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto. We gave him 54 points and we currently have his analysis in the oven.

[Top 1] Trials of Mana

When a work with so many years behind it announces that it will star in a remake, it creates “hype” and tension in equal parts. Which is not surprising, because the possibility that they do not meet the expectations created by the renewal of something that we loved years ago, is always there. However, the case of Trials of Mana It is special, since even being a remake, the original did not hit the West until very recently with Collection of Mana. It goes without saying that it made us long teeth with its great facelift, the presence of subtitles in Spanish and the implementation of dubbing in Japanese and English. This Square Enix Action RPG fought against 134 points and emerged victorious with first place from this edition of «NextN’s Most Wanted». Will it fall into your shopping cart? In case you have doubts, we inform you that we will soon publish your analysis on our website.

Special vote: who was the most anticipated of the year?

At the beginning of the article we told you that to commemorate the first anniversary of «NextN’s Most Wanted» we created two special forms, with the aim of knowing the works that raised the most expectations of the Great N both in you and in us. With 13 supports, Your joint response was a landslide victory for Nintendo’s most famous raccoon franchise. In the distance it is also seen how Pokémon Sword and Shield received three votes and the rest was divided equally between Astral Chain, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The NextN staff’s opinions were a little more varied, but at the end of the day a similar picture was seen. Here Pokémon took the crown with five votes, Animal Crossing and Zelda tied for second with 4 votes and the main change we perceive is that Fire Emblem: Three Houses caught a piece of the pie by collecting 3 votes. The others obtained one vote each, thus producing a four-way tie between Astral Chain, Brain Training, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Cuphead. In short, if we take into account the results of both surveys, the one who takes the trophy home is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, having collected on his own 17 votes out of 39 possible. Thanks to everyone for participating!

The time has come to raise the curtain, but before that we want to thank you for joining us and making this section possible for a whole year. Thanks from my heart! We hope you have discovered diamonds with some edition of “NextN’s Most Wanted” and that you have a sweet time with what you bought. For our part, we will continue to strive so that the wheel does not stop turning, to see if with any luck we celebrate a good handful of anniversaries in the future. The section says goodbye until next month!

