The most desired iPhone 12 is on sale € 190 cheaper than in the Apple Store | Technology

If you were waiting for a price drop to get the iPhone 12, we have good news for you. The most desired color with 128 GB of internal storage is discounted by 190 euros. Take advantage of!

A few weeks ago, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 purple, a new color that has quickly become the most desired in the catalog due to its originality. If you had your eye on it but it was out of budget, pay attention because now it has an interesting discount.

Apple does not usually lower the price of its products, but sometimes in other stores we can find offers to save on our purchase. Now, in Tuimeilibre they have given a snip at the price of the purple iPhone 12 and it only costs 769 euros.

We are talking about the model with 128 GB of internal storage, which in the Apple Store is priced at 959 euros, so that you save nothing more and nothing less than 190 euros thanks to this promotion. In other stores you can find it a little cheaper than on the official website, for example in Amazon it is right now at 879 euros, so in this case the saving is 110 euros.

The new iPhone 12 has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

Of course, if you want to buy the cheapest purple iPhone 12 with this offer, you have to hurry because the units are limited. Once they are sold out, you will no longer be able to get it at this price.

At ComputerHoy.com we have already been able to analyze the iPhone 12 in depth, and we can confirm that this mobile has all the necessary ingredients to last for many years, so it is worth the investment, especially if you are a user of other devices in the Apple ecosystem.

In the connectivity section, incorporates several novelties that prepare you for what is to come in the coming years. It comes with 5G, which is still being deployed both in Spain and internationally, as well as WiFi 6, so you can benefit from the best connection speed if you have a compatible router.

The display is also noteworthy. In the iPhone 12, Apple has made the leap to Full HD + resolution, and being an OLED panel not only offers great image quality, but also saves a lot of battery.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.