While there are many people who have never considered flying first class, it seems that the coronavirus pandemic could change that situation, for the fear that passengers may keep contagion.

Most airlines have implemented security measures specifically for the situation, increasing cleanliness in the cabins, limiting contact with passengers or forcing to wear face masks on board, but the social distance is not the most widespread, due to the impact that would suppose in the income of these companies.

So some Industry experts consulted by Business Insider Spain appreciate that both the first class and the business class will be used by many in the new normal.

“Those who are willing to maintain safety distances will appreciate the security that will give them the classes with more space,” said the founder of the American flight comparator Jack’s Flight Club, Jack Sheldon, speaking to Insider.

Read more: These are the 10 best airlines in the world to travel in economy class

Although flying is probably the best solution for many while there are still risks, experts agree, the greater space between the more expensive seats of the planes will give security to those who have no choice but to fly.

The airlines have made an effort to insist that the filters of the planes make flying safer than staying in other closed spaces, as read on the website of Globalia, owner of Air Europa, but experts recall that filters do not protect against sneezing or coughing from next door passenger, with which the small droplets of saliva that transmit the coronavirus are emitted.

Read more: Aircraft cabins pose a risk for the transmission of the coronavirus, but there are effective methods to prevent infections according to experts

Renta4 analyst Iván San Félix, who covers the airline sector, clearly sees that whoever is looking for more separation should look for it in the luxurious first-class cabins and that, if the companies intend to implant screens such as those for taxis or VTC, they will only be able to do it in this part of the planes.

“In business they have more space to take these measures, because in tourist there is no space”, He emphasizes, in conversation with Business Insider Spain, referring to the fact that establishing separations between seats is difficult in the economy class of most aircraft cabins due to the small space between seats.

In this sense, it coincides with the rest of the experts contacted for this article in which they are more viable solutions than limiting the capacity of aircraft.

“Some are leaving sites vacant, but that is very dangerous because companies need to bring the planes to a very high occupancy rate to be profitable,” and he also warns against the possibility that regulators may establish limitations on this line.

“If they put such restrictions on them, maybe they don’t fly as much. You have to be a little careful because if you spend a little with the measures, what you are going to do is reduce the offer a lot “, warns.

The airlines pay about $ 5 for each ticket of 400, that is, 4.8 euros, according to IATA data, which makes it unfeasible for them to fly with two thirds of their capacity, they use these.

The Moody’s analyst Stanislas Duquesnoy also assures before the questions of this medium that he does not see “much discussion” in the sector regarding the separation of the seats, but he is clear that It will be “very important for airlines to demonstrate to the world that it is safe to fly.”

“They will probably introduce changes,” he predicts, although he appreciates that it is difficult to imagine the planes of the future, even if the future is the next few months.

“Many travelers will seek the opportunity to enjoy more space”

The founder of the specialized page on flights God Save the Points, Gilbert Ott, points to Insider who sees a change of trend in this regard as very possible.

“I think, at the right price, many travelers will look for any opportunity to enjoy more space, and this could be linked to a trend, which already existed, with which airlines were exploring to segment the first class, where all fixed services were no longer included. “

Read more: Cabify rules out changing its headquarters from Delaware to Spain as promised in 2018: “There is no tax advantage”

It is the opinion of Nicky Kelvin, director of content for the website The Points Guy UK, also specialized in the sector, as he believes that there will be more people willing to pay more for more space once flights are generalized again.

“Privacy and distance are probably going to be highly valued by many passengers when they fly again.”

“And an empty row of seats won’t do for many, especially when there may be another passenger directly in front of or behind you.”

Regarding the possibility that airlines incorporate other services for the protection against coronavirus, such as the sale on board of masks or disinfectant gels, San Félix only indicates that these would represent “very residual” income that would do little to alleviate the current financial situation of the airlines.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Alba Asenjo.