the most decaffeinated humor of The Simpsons

In its six-minute run, the Disney Plus animated short The Good, the Bad, and Loki makes fun of almost everything. From Marvel with its parody of several central dialogues and the current star of the house. Voiced by Tom Hiddleston himself, Loki arrives in Springfield. He does it to show that television’s most beloved family still has something to say to popular culture.

The short film has something of a humorous joke about the most recent phenomenon of the network. But actually, it is more ironic about the fact of the character’s recent popularity from a naive point of view. In fact, it bases most of its effectiveness on the fact that Loki seems to have become the center of discussion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the occasion, director David Silverman picks up the story of Loki from Asgard. Silverman has apparently taken the short’s plot very seriously and begins with an exile from Bifrost itself.

Again, Odin insists that his most wayward son will be banished. And to the question of where on earth he will be sent, Loki receives the most unexpected answer. “Springfield!”All-Father yells before kicking Loki straight to the unlikely destination, where he is greeted by an enthusiastic and carefree Bart.

Old friends, black jokes and some laughs

Of course, Silverman and the group of writers led by Elisabeth Kiernan Averick did not miss an opportunity to joke around with the Marvel franchise. There is an obvious reference to what we can see Thor: Love and Thunder with a Lisa starring in the central moment of the plot. We can also see The Avengers of Springfield and several of the usual characters in their superhero version.

The real irony comes when the The Good, the Bad and Loki pokes fun at Disney’s control over the brand. One of the characters raises a sign in which he remembers that “this is what happens when Disney buys Marvel.” In fact, there are several moments when the jokes show the potential that the short film could have had. The irony is there but does not emerge to its full potential of twisted mockery despite the obvious intention to do so.

But either due to lack of time or because it is actually a small joke without much impact, the short film knows little. Despite its good intentions, the short more or less follows the inevitable line of such a crossover. Of course, the most striking is the voice of actor Tom Hiddleston, which does light and mocking vocal work.

Loki, who quickly finds a place in the Simpson family, is at the center of the action. And the short film does not hide that more than one of the usual parodies of the series, it is a kind of simple experiment without too many nuances. All in all, Silverman struggles and manages to get some laughs. Especially in the two post-credit scenes of the short film.

‘The good, the bad and Loki’, the best for last

In one of the post-credit scenes of The Good, the Bad and Loki, homage is paid to the now classic scene from Joss Whedon’s The Avengers in which the Hulk ends up beating Loki. For the occasion, the person in charge of doing the honors is little Ralph Wiggum. Shouting “unfriendly”, he repeats the sequence that ends with Loki breaking the fourth wall to ask the public to keep the secret.

But actually, it’s the second scene that is the most interesting and perhaps the funniest of the entire show. In it we can see Loki in front of Ravonna Renslayer in the TVA court in a scene identical to the first chapter of the Loki series. Renslayer insists they could say their verdict “in two lines, but we’ll do it your way.”

The judge then begins to read the list of charges, which includes “being more popular than heroes” and “having grubby hair.” The best tribute for a character based on the trap, and also on the constant feeling of being on the edge of parody.

In the end, the meeting between the naughty favorite of television and the one in the cinema was not as impressive as one might expect. Even so, Bart receives some of his own medicine and Loki once again looks like the charismatic figure par excellence. Although it seems impossible, the character steals the show in the middle of Springfield. Perhaps the greatest merit of this little experiment.

The Good, the Bart and the Loki is the second themed short film based on the great Disney franchises. The first was The Force Awakens from his nap in which the Star Wars universe was parodied and starred Maggie Simpson.

Also in Ezanime.net