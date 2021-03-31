The most dangerous roads in Spain in the extreme precautions if you go on a trip this Easter

The human factor is one of the main causes of traffic accidents, but the state of the road and the level of danger of the routes also have a negative influence on road safety. Just a few days ago the new EuroRAP report came to light which identifies the most dangerous points on the Spanish Road Network and where, therefore, a high number of accidents is usually concentrated.

By knowing where are the sections with the highest accident rates in the country, you can either avoid if you have an alternative route when traveling or identify and Take extreme precautions when driving on these roads. On the occasion of the Easter holidays that are already beginning, it is important to know where there is the highest probability of suffering an accident.

According to EuroRAP, these are the most dangerous roads:

N-340. An average of 10.3 serious accidents have been recorded on this road in one year on the section from Malaga to Almuñecar.N-230. This road connects Sopeira in Huesca with Pont de Suerte in Lleida and registers an average of 4.3 serious accidents in one year.N-322. It has its highest accident rate in the Puente Genave bypass in Jaén with an average of 4.3 serious accidents per year.N-623. It has an average of 4 serious accidents a year. It is located in Cantabria and connects the towns of Santander and Entrambasmestas.N-432. This road concentrates an average of 2.3 serious accidents per year in the Azuaga bypass located in the province of Badajoz.N-430. An average of 2 serious accidents occur per year on this road that connects Puertollano in Ciudad Real with Torralba.PO-10. It is the link between the AP-9 to the N-550. On this road there is on average one serious accident per year.PO-11. There is approximately one serious accident a year in it. It is the link between the AP-9 and the PO-12.

It is also necessary to highlight not the roads but the sections considered dangerous due to their high accumulation of claims. These are:

N-240 in Huesca: between kilometer 300 and 316.8N-541 in Ourense: between kilometer 23.5 and 33.6N-345 in Murcia: between kilometer 0 and 7.2N-642 in Lugo: between kilometer 0 and 8.2N-550 in A Coruña: between kilometer 26.8 and 36.9N-340 in Malaga: between kilometer 296.4 and 312.9N-433 in Huelva: between kilometer 113.8 and 127.5N-601 in León: between kilometer 285.3 and 300.4N-330 in Valencia: between kilometer 188 and 210.4