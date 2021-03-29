The most dangerous cities in the world

Each year the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice of Mexico draws up a list of the most violent cities on the planet in order to draw the attention of each representative and responsible government to take action on the matter, especially in the face of threats at street level.

The Mexican NGO has harshly criticized, after publishing its report, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the fact that the country is located with the five most violent cities in the world and with Tijuana flagging the dubious honor of leading this dangerous path of violence.

At least 134 people were killed for every 100,000 inhabitants in this town, according to the report published by the Citizen Council of Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Tijuana, located in the northwestern state of Baja California, according to the study, serves as a corridor for drug cartels; and it is a gateway for undocumented immigrants seeking asylum and defying the administration of US President Donald Trump by crossing illegally into the United States.

It is followed in second place by Ciudad Juárez, with a rate of 104.54 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. In third place is the city of Uruapan, with a rate of 85.54. Then Irapuato and Obregón follows.

‘We make this’ ranking’ with the intention of drawing attention to urban violence, particularly in Latin America, so that those in power are pressured to fulfill their duty to protect the governed, to guarantee their right to public safety ‘, explained José Antonio Ortega Sánchez Ortega, director of the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice, according to the Yucatán Times.

Caracas, Venezuela, ranked sixth with 74.75 murders per 100,000 residents, and Acapulco, one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations, ranked seventh with 71.61 homicides per 100,000 residents. Cape Town, South Africa; St. Louis, USA; and Vitória da Conquista, Brazil, are next on the list.

Almost 40% of all the most violent cities in the world are Mexican and the registered murder figures are reaching levels never seen before with, officially, 34,608 deaths in 2019.