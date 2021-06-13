The most curious products of Cecotec, the Spanish brand that sweeps Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A company like Cecotec doesn’t create its name overnight. Thanks to its good work in recent times, it has become a recognized and revered brand, as it cannot be otherwise.

It has entered our home from different angles, be it the kitchen, the living room or even the bathroom. They have been able to see where our needs were and they have completed them with excellent work and unrepeatable prices.

If you are interested in knowing more about Cecotec, here we are going to give you some examples of the best and most curious products of the Valencian brand.

Conga 1790 Titanium, cleaning for your home

Since we are going to talk about the brand, let’s start with what has brought them the most fame, its robot vacuum cleaners. The Cecotec company has specialized in creating automatic cleaning devices that take into account all the possibilities of our home.

In this case, the Conga 1790 Titanium, presents us with a large part of its advances at an affordable price. It brings its famous 4-in-1 technology with which it sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs the entire surface covered in an orderly and intelligent way.

It also includes the innovative SmartGyro 3.0 technology, with which you will have a more solid navigation and with fewer crashes. This is due to its gyroscopic, proximity, anti-shock and anti-drop sensors. In this way it cleans the house without suffering blows.

It can also be used with your application and with voice commands, thanks to the fact that it is compatible with Alexa and Google virtual assistants. It is a last generation robot vacuum cleaner made for the most technological houses.

Improved version of the Cecotec 1790 Ultra model. a robot vacuum cleaner with 2200 Pa of suction and Magnetic Strip technology that allows creating virtual walls.

You can find it at a price of 229 euros and it is quite an investment. Your home will be like never before thanks to Cecotec.

Conga Rockstar 200 Vital, aspires for less than 200 euros

The Conga Rockstar 200 Vital is very economical for what a cordless vacuum cleaner usually costs, especially when you look at brands such as Dyson, the industry leader.

This model from Cecotec is very remarkable. Has 330 W of power, so it is enough to suck up all kinds of dirt. From dust to pet hair and anything else on the floor of your home.

Its battery life reaches 50 minutes. But it should be noted that this time will vary depending on the level of suction power that we choose, among the three available.

It also comes with double motorized brush, which is much better to eliminate hairs and tangles. It is a very suitable accessory for cleaning rugs and carpets.

Different brushes and heads can be used, which are included in the pack. These will help you, for example, to clean corners, ceilings and sofas, so that everything will be clean.

Upright vacuum cleaner with a maximum power of 330 W, a suction power of up to 20 kPa and 50 minutes of autonomy. Easily converts to a telescopic handheld vacuum to access difficult corners.

168.90 euros is the price that Cecotec puts for its lightest and simplest upright vacuum cleaner. This is a great price in relation to its quality.

Cecofry Deluxe Rapid Moon, fried and without oil everything is better

Nothing like eating a good pan of French fries. But maybe we want to make them healthier, without a drop of oil. Cecotec again comes to help us and offers us this oil-free fryer.

With large size and good price, it is presented to us with a power of 1,400 W that will be able to assure us a fast and hot meal for up to 4 or 5 people. It has 2.5 liters of capacity, which ensures good portions.

It has to be said that basket and rack are made with a non-stick coating to make it easier to scrub. They can even be put in the dishwasher, offering ease of cleaning.

This 2.5L capacity oil-free fryer has an affordable price and 1400W of power, enough to prepare portions of potatoes, meat and other foods in a few minutes, and in a healthy way.

You can get it for 79.90 euros. A solid and elegant machine at a suggestive price.

Tasty & Grill 2000 Bamboo Black, 2-in-1 for breakfast and lunch

Cecotec always impresses us with great designs and ideas and this is one of the funniest. Is about a grill whose surface is at the same time a grill and a griddle in a single product.

Its elegant bamboo base avoids problems with the heat it generates and its 2,000 W peak power assures us a quick cooking. In addition, the wood gives it a splendid design.

Its plate, which is made of aluminum, spreads the heat evenly over the surface. Its power will allow us to make anything from meat to seafood. Let’s not forget the vegetables, eggs or crepes that would create a balanced and perfect breakfast.

As if this were not enough, we can regulate the power thanks to its five level thermostat. Its power will always be under our control.

Electric griddle with a power of 2,000 W with a homogeneous heat distribution to prepare meat, fish, seafood, eggs, vegetables and even pancakes.

It can be found for a price of 33.90 euros in its official store. It is one of those perfect inventions for anyone who wants a cheap and elegant 2 for 1 invention.

Mambo 9090, to be the best chef

The most cutting-edge technology is not far from the reach of the brand, which has also dedicated itself to making kitchen machines. But, as with all of their products, they are packed with reasonably priced utilities.

The Mambo 9090 has a 3.3 liter capacity jug. It is a volume more than enough to cook large quantities. The jug is made of stainless steel and dishwasher compatible, so washing it will be easy.

This device has 30 functions (chop, chop, boil, cook at low temperature and make yogurts, among others) and is accompanied by an extensive recipe book. By having so many functions you save other utensils such as the blender.

Its power reaches 1,700 W and can be regulated in 10 different levels. In addition, its temperature is also adjustable, being able to choose in ranges between 37º and 120º C.

This large capacity (3.3L) food processor has 30 functions, as well as an intelligent power system to automatically adjust the heat during cooking.

It is an appliance to create great recipes and even several dishes at the same time. Its price is 259 euros, which is in direct competition with large brands that offer similar things for higher costs.

Surface Precision EcoPower 10200 Smart Healthy Black

With so much talk about food, we may have put on a few kilos. No problem because we can calculate our weight with this Cecotec scale.

It is a very curious and ecological device. This is because does not need batteries to worksince its kinetic energy pulser offers it energy to start working.

Has a weight range of between 8 and 180 kg. Anyone will be able to know their weight quickly and without having to waste time with batteries or traditional batteries. It is also quite accurate, since it measures in ranges of 100 to 100 grams.

Supports up to 4 different people in its memory, to follow each one individually in their evolution. but it also has Bluetooth connectivity to send the information to your mobile application.

Scale with Bioelectric Impedance (BIA) measurement function. Performs a full body analysis of up to four users and measures six basic parameters (weight, body fat, muscle mass, bone, water, and body mass index).

It can be found for 26.90 euros. It has an elegant extra-flat design and allows you to weigh whatever you want at a good price.

EnergySilence 690 FreshEssence, like summer dew

With the arrival of the heat, the Cecotec company also helps us to spend the day better. Here is a nebulizer fan.

This fan can expel water spray indoors or on terraces. Thanks to the fact that it stands on a base with wheels, we can take it anywhere without problems to feel the drops of water and the movement of fresh air.

Its tank is 3 liters and the fan is oscillating and silent. It has 3 speeds and a timer to decide when it should turn off automatically.

Nebulizer fan with a 3-liter tank, perfect for cooling exteriors such as terraces and interiors.

You can get it for 129 euros. It is an interesting price for a device that gives us ease of movement and improves ventilation thanks to the huge water tank.

Forceclima 7050, don’t get hot wherever you are

If the fan is not enough for us, maybe we will go for something more powerful, like this portable air conditioner. The Valencian brand never ceases to amaze us with all kinds of artifacts and with the summer, this breath of fresh air will be appreciated by any home.

This portable air conditioner bring an adapter tube for the window, essential for adequate ventilation. It is easy to use and install, so you can place it yourself in just a few minutes.

The Cecotec ForceClima 7050 is recommended for rooms up to 20 m2. Basically a living room or an office. Can cool larger spaces, but will be less effective.

Its cooling power is 1,800 frigories. It will give us a constant cold air flow that will help us get through the hot summer without too much trouble. In addition, its price is 219 euros, which puts it among the best on the market.

This portable air conditioner can cool rooms up to 20 square meters. It has 1,800 frigories and is easy to install. It is also certified for its low consumption.

As we can see, the Cecotec brand has a multitude of devices that can help us with any household task. We can also enjoy day-to-day more with its automatic cleaners or its solutions for heat. Many problems solved thanks to technology and good work.

