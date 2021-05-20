The most curious confession of Sara Sálamo in ‘El hormiguero’: “I live among poops”

If last Tuesday it was the actors Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez who visited El hormiguero, this Wednesday it was the turn of another professional colleague, Sara salamo. The Tenerife woman attended the Antena 3 program to present his new film, The Year of Fury, which will be released in theaters on May 28.

“It deals with two subjects that fascinate me: How politics casts you, you position yourself or not; and friendship”, the guest commented to Pablo Motos. After listening to it, the presenter wanted to know if he could have a friend with a contrary ideology: “I think a friend is, but a couple … is more complicated,” Salamo replied.

In The Year of Fury, the actress plays her role with a Uruguayan accent: “I already made one with an Argentine accent, but it is not the same, although as Spaniards we do not notice it. I have relied a lot on the fillers, “he said.

The Tenerife woman admitted that “Now the Canarian accent does not come out so well, I have to make an effort. I had a hard time taking it off and I decided to speak Spanish all the time so that it wouldn’t hinder me at work. “

Sara Sálamo, in ‘El hormiguero’. ATRESMEDIA

After talking about professional issues, the Valencian wanted to go on to personal ones: “Has being Isco’s wife – a Real Madrid player – brought you any problems?”Motos asked him. The Tenerife woman answered that “In social networks, many people judge the performance of my partner and relate it to me, it is something very macho and they are positions that do not make any sense “.

Also They recalled how Luis Tosar, when he visited El hormiguero in November 2020, came out in defense of his colleague by profession for those criticisms on twitter: “These days something has happened with Sara Sálamo, I suppose you have found out that they have given him a lot of effort because of Isco’s performance, that there is a bunch of brains out there putting things on social networks “said the actor.

The actress is the mother of two children and together with her partner they also have four dogs at home. The presenter stressed that collecting the stools of his children and dogs would be hard work and that, being a mother, she had lost her disgust for poop.

“You are right, in the last film I have recorded, that of Santiago Segura -To all train, destination Asturias- a being screwed up several actors on top of us, I do not want to spoil, nor let me “, commented the actress.

“The other actor went crazy and died of disgust and I cleaned myself so calmly because I live among poops. All day in diapers, dogs …“he added.

Another recurring theme that Motos usually highlights are the hobbies of its guests, as they already commented with the Valencian Quim Gutiérrez or Hiba Abouk last week: “When I travel I buy myself glasses without needing them, but I am healing from this. When I was little I wanted to have glasses, braces and freckles, but I didn’t have any, “said Sálamo.

“Nor can I stand someone putting a spoon in a dessert destroying it, I look for the toothpaste to be fine from below, I do not drink soft drinks directly from the can and I have put a sign on the door of my house that says ‘only call once’ because I can not stand it, “said the actress.

Sara Sálamo, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA