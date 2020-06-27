Among the thousands of running of the bulls during the quarantine, the world of artists suffered a double paralysis: first the labor paralysis, especially for those who work with live shows and dedicate themselves to teaching. But then the creative breakthrough appeared, as Unable to get together, rehearse, and develop characters, isolation became more critical and distressing. But the answer for them also came from art, and soon proposals began to appear that seek to turn a screen, cell phone and audio into poetic experiences, which cut everyday life and allow us to think of new approaches to pass this moment. Here is a list of fun, playful and creative options to reconnect with the imagination and with a certain possibility of the presence and the meeting between the public and artists, without leaving home.

One night, late, before going to bed, a couple remembers an anecdote from four years ago, as if it were a banal subject. A routine chat before bed. But the episode reveals an excruciating secret to listen to, and the life of neither of them goes back to the way it was before. The artists Lorena Vega and Leonardo Sbaraglia they played a radio drama based on the story of Raymond Carver Do you want to be quiet please?? An adaptation of literature to theatrical dialogue, in which the actors go from being the characters to the narrators of the story. The proposal was a call from the magazine Anfibia for the podcast Muy en una, which leads Tomás Pérez Vizzón and produce Tali Goldman, Leila Mesyngier and Ezequiel Fernández Bravo.

With an evident work of rehearsal and editing, entering the universe proposed by those voices, the silences and the tension that the story gains as the questions about what happened that night four years ago intensify, reminds us of the strength of going to the theater and having an artistic experience. Vega and Sbaraglia manage with their voices to capture everything that Carver’s story condenses, those that are not said in a nightly talk of a couple who have their children asleep and expect a workday the next day; that famous need not to want to know some things, until the truth is stamped on the face and can no longer be denied. A pleasure, free, to give yourself a click away.

Almost as if they were trying to find alternatives to the digital age and the predominance of the image, the pair of Santiago Loza and Guillermo Cacace he put together a poetic and aesthetic device to connect with intimacy in the midst of the pandemic. Quarantine love It recovers the tradition of letters and the reflection that could be made about life and desires in epistolary literature, but this time from WhatsApp audios. The idea is the following: for 15 days each viewer or receiver receives audios, photos, some small videos and songs from a long-time ex who communicates in this context of quarantine. Loneliness, isolation and emptiness invite you to remember a past relationship and to communicate with the other person.

Dolores Fonzi, Jorge Marrale, Cecilia Roth, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Camila Sosa Villada It is the interpreters who give voice to these loves who become the companions of an emotional journey towards always recognizable relationships. When buying the ticket, the public chooses who they want the voice to be during this experience, which is like saying who their ex-partner will be.

The artists were directed by Guillermo Cacace, who worked to generate the climates, silences and emotions that appear in the texts written by Santiago Loza. Quarantine love It has already been presented in Uruguay and Ecuador and a version is being prepared for Spain, Germany, Chile and Brazil.

The possibility of turning the cell phone into a poetic device helps to cut through everyday alienation. Quarantine love It is a proposal that invites you to put on headphones, throw yourself in an armchair, pour yourself a glass of wine and listen to those audios of a love from the past, who feels nostalgia but at the same time joy for having existed and now, in the running of the bulls, is a refuge remember it and maybe feel it again.

Nine movements that turn the house into a theater

Can you turn your own house into an artistic experience? Can each of us become an artist? This original proposal comes from Germany and includes the work of two Argentines. Nine movements that turn the house into a theater is a sound piece created by Stefan Kaegi (director of the famous artistic company Rimini Protokoll) with Niki Neecke, produced for Deutschland Radio from Germany. It lasts six minutes and has the voice of the actress Maricel Álvarez and the translation of Natalia Laube, Argentine journalist and critic installed in Berlin.

This futuristic audiotour proposes to look and perceive your own house with new eyes, artistic eyes. As the title says, this guide proposes nine movements to do at home. Some are with the body and others with objects. By the procedure itself it is essential to do it with headphones and to carry out the physical actions, which can happen from pushing a wall, climbing on a piece of furniture, throwing yourself on the floor and, above all, expanding your imagination.

Alvarez’s voice as narrator plays with indefiniteness, a sound that is both friendly and unrecognizable at the same time; sometimes it looks like a machine, other times a friend who whispers and tells us a secret. The disturbing and intense music helps us position ourselves in another dimension and creates that strange atmosphere, in perfect association with the story. Can we get through the walls of our own house? Exit and re-enter without recognizing it? This proposal invites us to look at the house as if we did not know it, as if we were entering for the first time, with its geometric figures, to change the point of view, to imagine a crowd inside. Everything is possible, the art here works as a trigger to connect with the playful and most vital universe of all.

For those who do not know it, the Lambe Lambe Theater is a miniature theater for a spectator that takes place inside a stage box and the public spies through a peephole. Inside is a stage set, visuals, and miniature puppets and an artist wielding them with his hands inside the box. In Argentina, the Lambelada collective has been working with this project for years in public spaces and cultural centers. Now, they adapted their work to the virtual format and recreated their scenarios so that the camera works like that peephole and the public that connects via zoom can attend a live show of theater of objects and puppets, with the same procedures as Lambe Lambe.

His proposal is called Possible worlds and during virtual shows, viewers attend, almost as if spying, three microworlds, three different stories that happen only for those who watch, accompanied by a host at home zoom room. Inside each box, a particular microworld in which multiple artistic languages ​​converge, such as object theater, narration and miniature puppets for all ages.

Jorgelina Aruzzi as Jacky Guzmán

Amid the isolation and the inability to act, the actress Jorgelina Aruzzi He decided to turn his Instagram account into a space for acting. Before the preventive, social and compulsory isolation was decreed, the actress was performing functions in a full room with the work The truth, next to Valeria Lois, Juan Minujín and Héctor Díaz in El Paseo La Plaza and was about to start filming a movie Sabrina Farji. But all those activities were paralyzed and in front of the requests that she received for virtual readings and live talks, she decided to become Jacky Guzmán, a legendary actress who was filled with rancor for the lack of recognition for her career and began to live on Instagram to complain about the hypocrisy and lies of the artistic environment.

Since that character, he has done very funny interviews with Gloria Carrá, Griselda Sciciliani and Nancy Dupláa and also began to make talks with his partner Valeria Lois, with whom also from a similar role, of a colleague with thick glasses, always with a glass of whiskey at hand and an innocent and old look of the artistic world, speak with impunity about everything they think.

In a mix between performance, musical and sexuality, the work Sex of José María Muscari, exhausted the six weekly functions before the mandatory quarantine was decreed. Now, the multifaceted director was encouraged to try a virtual way of adapting his show that features the performances of Diego Ramos, Gloria Carrá, Noelia Marzol, Adabel Guerrero, Felipe Colombo, Ana Devin, Agustín Sierra, Militta Bora, Tucu López, Srta. Bimbo and the sexologist Patricio Gómez Di Leva. After seeing the interaction on the networks of his show, he decided to develop Virtual Sex a proposal that is promoted as a private, personal, virtual and sexual adventure. The experience includes audios by whatsapp with erotic fantasies; alive with choreography of Mati Napp specially created for this instance and erotic artistic videos. From a creative point of view, this show now adapted to virtual instances It seeks to connect the public with images, sensations, sounds that thematize the different ways of thinking and living sex.

Virtual Sex It lasts three days and in that period the public, who can buy the pass from anywhere in the world, receives content throughout the day through different private digital platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, Zoom and Whatsapp, a special network for the public that buys the most expensive ticket.