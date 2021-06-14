The most creative images of the year

Mirzaei’s winning image from the 2021 Siena International Photo Awards creative contest was taken at Lake Urmia, the largest lake in the Middle East and the sixth largest saltwater lake on Earth, located between the East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces. It was selected from among tens of thousands of images submitted by photographers from up to 137 countries in the popular Creative Photo Awards photo contest, an international visual arts festival, which includes 17 categories for contemporary photographers and is included in the Siena Photo Awards, although dedicated to the creative use of the photographic medium in all its variants, rewarding photographers who experiment with different techniques and offer us their most creative side.

Innovative approaches to photography defy viewer expectations and deliver surprise and delight in every corner. While many photography contests urge entrants to implement as little digital manipulation as possible, these awards accept all types of images. Any post-production technique is allowed and, as established by the rules, “Only the final effect counts.”

“Show us how you are promoting the photographic medium, experimenting with different techniques or creative approaches to bring your ideas to life”, invite the organizers to the participants. “We break all the rules and we want you to break them with us by creating new trends in art.”

The winning images in each category will be exhibited in the “I wonder if you can” exhibition during the Siena Awards Festival, which will take place from October 23 to December 5, 2021. The exhibition will also offer workshops, photographic tours, seminars, conferences, screenings and guided tours to discover everything related to the Siena Awards Photographic Festival.

This internationally prestigious contest, founded in 2015, honors the unique contemporary visions and skills of the photographer to translate them into exceptional and original work.

The main guest of the festival will be Steve Winter, for the first time in Italy, with “Big Cats”, the largest retrospective of his career as a contributor to National Geographic.

For inspiration and wonder, scroll down to see the best of this year’s entries.