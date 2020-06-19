Of the August 31 to September 13 the dispute of the US Open, the most controversial edition in history. Tight security measures – such as a tennis player being allowed to travel only with one member of his team – have caused many of the first swords on the circuit to show their refusal to play in New York. Although efforts are being made to soften the measures, discontent continues to increase. The last controversy comes about the decision of dispense with wheelchair competition, which has led the International Paralympic Committee to file a discrimination complaint.

«The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is disappointed by the decision of the US Open not to include wheelchair tennis, a decision that has left many athletes angry and mad. We urge organizers to reconsider this decision that could undo years of great work promoting and showcasing the sport of wheelchair tennis, « Andrew Parsons, President of the IPC, said in the statement.

He continues that even understanding the challenge that the pandemic has posed for sporting event organizers, « Such challenges should not be used as an excuse to discriminate against a group of players and not offer an inclusive competition for all ». Due to its characteristics, chair tennis guarantees minimal contact with the rival, in addition to the fact that at the time it is played -second week of the tournament-, there is not as much presence of players since most are no longer in contention.

Hey @ITF_Tennis – you or the US Open haven’t given us a reason yet why we are canceled. This statement isn’t a reason. Week 1 of the slam there will be 300+ competitors there. By the time the 20 w’chair players start week 2 there will only be 50 players total competing https://t.co/j9xKf8hnpe – Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 18, 2020

Players weigh not come

The US Open runs the risk of being left without the presence of the most outstanding tennis players on the circuit, such as Novak Djokovic, who has questioned their participation. Furthermore, with the new schedule approved by the ATP with the inclusion of the ground tour in Madrid, Rome and Paris, participation in the American Grand Slam may be a problem. The drastic change in surface can cause injuries, in addition to the fact that tournaments are too close and players will have to face jet lag.