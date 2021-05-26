The most controversial pardons in Spain

Pedro Sanchez has opened the door to grant pardon to the 12 pro-independence leaders convicted in the trial of the procés. “The decision I make will bear in mind the constitutional values ​​of harmony, dialogue, understanding, reunion and overcoming a crisis that tore apart Catalan and Spanish society. What are not constitutional principles are revenge or revenge ”, said the Prime Minister, aware of the criticism he will receive from the opposition if he grants this measure of grace.

The pardon is a legal figure that means the pardon of a sentence and that implies the remission or the total annulment of the sentence. It is granted by the king at the request of the Minister of Justice and after deliberation by the Council of Ministers. According to Civio, between 1996 and 2020 in Spain this measure of grace was granted on 10,652 occasions and many of these times have been accompanied by controversy.

The year in which the most pardons were granted was 2000, with José María Aznar as president and Ángel Acebes as Minister of Justice. In a single day, this measure of grace was granted to 1,328 convicted persons, including six agents of the Civil Guard of the O Grove and Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) posts that they turned a blind eye to the activities of a group dedicated to smuggling tobacco in exchange for various payments.

Another agent of the Civil Guard, Manuel Arbesú, He was pardoned in 2014 by the government of Mariano Rajoy and reintegrated into the body after being sentenced in 2011 to six months of special disqualification for employment or public office and payment of half of the procedural costs for failure to prosecute crimes after what laughingly recorded a man who was sexually assaulting a woman in a train car.

Two years earlier, in February 2012, the Rajoy executive also pardoned four Mossos d’Esquadra for torturing, threatening, beating and putting a gun in the mouth of a man that he had been stopped by mistake. They had been sentenced to four years and six months in prison, but the grace measure lowered them to 24 months and they did not enter jail.

Some of these pardons were granted to popular people and their cases also generated much controversy. In December 1998, the government of José María Aznar granted this measure of grace to Rafael Vera and José Barrionuevo, Minister of the Interior and Secretary of State in the Felipe González stage, and the rest of those convicted of the Marey case, one of the actions of the GAL. The French Segundo Marey had been kidnapped by mistaking him for an ETA chief. Their sentence was 10 years in prison and 12 years of disqualification for the crimes of illegal detention and embezzlement, but their sentences were reduced by a third and they were granted the third degree of penitentiary.

Contrary to the report of the Supreme Court, the Government of Aznar pardoned the former magistrate Javier Gómez de Liaño, sentenced to 15 years of disqualification and removed from the career for Continued trespass in the Sogecable case. That same day, this measure of grace was granted to another 1,442 people, including those convicted in the Filesa case of irregular financing of the PSOE.

In 2012, the Rajoy government pardoned the former secretary general of the Department of Treball, Josep María Servitje, and the businessman and former brother-in-law of the senior position of Unió and CiU deputy spokesperson in Congress, Josep Sánchez Llibre, who had been sentenced to four years and two and a half, respectively, for divert 7.6 million pesetas from the department where they worked.

Another politician pardoned was Juan Hormaechea, president of Cantabria between 1987 and 1990 and between 1991 and 1993. In 1994 he was sentenced to six years in prison and 14 years of disqualification for a crime of embezzlement of public funds and another of prevarication. A year later, the Council of Ministers chaired by Felipe González granted him a full pardon, although he did maintain his disqualification.

To the former mayor of Marbella and president of Atlético de Madrid, Jesus Gil and Gil, he was pardoned in 1994 by the González government for a two-month arrest sentence for swindle so that it would appear to the municipal elections.

González’s socialist executive also pardoned Alfonso Armada, one of the 23F coup plotters, who had been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Some pardons that also generated a huge stir were later annulled by the Supreme Court.

Among the most talked about is the one granted by the Rajoy government in 2012 to a Kamikaze driver sentenced to 13 years for killing a person while driving in the wrong direction down a highway. Later, it was revealed that the kamikaze’s lawyer was the brother of Ignacio Astarloa, a former high-ranking official of the PP in the Ministry of the Interior, and that he worked for the Uría y Menéndez office, in which a son of Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón was also employed. Later, the Supreme Court annulled this decision by considering the pardon “arbitrary” and not finding its “legal logic, excluding arbitrariness.”

The government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero pardoned in 2011 Alfredo Sáenz, CEO of Santander, that there were three months of arrest and temporary disqualification for a crime of false accusation. The Supreme Court later annulled the measure, considering that the executive could not violate the banking measure that prohibits someone with that background from exercising the position of director.

