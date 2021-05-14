The most controversial film in Netflix history will be a trilogy

Share

Netflix does not mind the controversy if it creates a great impact and increases subscribers to its paid streaming platform.

In 2020 Netflix premiered a movie titled 365 days (365 ID) and it was a tremendous success, placing itself in the lists of the most viewed in the 90 countries where the streaming platform can be seen, it was also the fourth most searched film in Google this year. But at the same time it created a lot of controversy and there was even a petition for it to be canceled that reached 100,000 signatures.

On Netflix they know perfectly well that controversy at the same time generates interest and that is guaranteed success, so 365 days it will become a trilogy. The stars Michele morrone Y Anna-Maria Sieklucka will reprise their roles, while the actor and model Simone susinna joins the cast. Barbara bialowas Y Tomasz Mandes they will be the directors again.

What is this story about?

The first movie of 365 days is about a young Polish woman named Laura who is imprisoned for Michele morrone, a Sicilian gangster who gives her a year to fall in love with him. While some viewers bought into the dark romance with the saga of 50 shades of grayMany people criticized the film for romanticizing sexual assault and Stockholm syndrome. In the sequel, Laura and her captor-turned-lover Massimo meet again, but their new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust at any cost ”.

The two new films of 365 days will be shot at the same time and will be released in Netflix throughout 2022. They will probably cause controversy again due to their high erotic content and their history. Do you want to see them complete trilogy? Leave us your comments below.

