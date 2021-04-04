The most contaminated fresh products you can find in the supermarket

Pesticides used by farmers in strawberry fields have placed this popular fruit as the dirtiest you can get in the supermarket on the Dirty Dozen list. (Getty Images)

I have bad news for cabbage, turnip, and mustard lovers.

Those delicious vegetables were branded as the most pesticide-contaminated fresh produce you can find in the supermarket.

The famous blacklist is known as “the dirty dozen” (Dirty dozen), and is published annually by the non-governmental organization Environmental Working Group (EWG).

Personally, it hurt me that for the first time red peppers and hot peppers, which in my land we call bell peppers and chili peppers, are part of this selection of fruits and vegetables with the dubious reputation of containing too much chemical residue.

“Fruits and vegetables are essential components of a healthy diet, whether they are organic or conventionally grown,” said EWG toxicologist Thomas Galligan in a statement posted on the organization’s website.

The expert urged consumers concerned about pesticide consumption to consider, when possible, buying organic versions of the list of foods mentioned in the Dirty Dozen.

Although many of the fresh produce that I buy weekly at the supermarket are among the dirtiest, I was relieved that EWG also published the list of crops with the least traces of insecticides. My family and I also frequently eat almost every vegetable on the super clean list.

It is very worrying that in 2021, Researchers found potentially harmful chemical pesticide residues in nearly 70 percent of non-organic crops sold in the United States.

To conclude that 7 out of 10 fruits and vegetables have chemicals, United States Department of Agriculture officials wash, scrub, and peel food the same way we would at home.

Collard greens were alone in third place on the list until this year. But among the 94 pesticides found in green leafy vegetables are neonicotinoids, which are a family of insecticides that act on the central nervous system of insects and some vertebrates.

But as of this year mustard was not spared either. In a single sample they found about 20 different pesticides, and in some brussels sprouts and turnips at least 17 different chemicals.

The most common pesticide found in all vegetables is DCPA, marketed as Dacthal. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classifies DCPA as a possible human carcinogen and the European Union banned its use in 2009.

The EWG cautioned that the use of neonic insecticides has become increasingly popular despite researchers having said for decades that they are highly toxic to bees and other pollinating species.

There are some studies that suggest that exposure to neonics may be detrimental to the developing fetus during pregnancy and in children.

These are the vegetables from the Dirty Dozen

1. Strawberries

Strawberries (Getty Images)

My mother warned me 40 years ago. “You have to wash the strawberries well because that fruit grows very close to the ground and has no peel. And he was right. The producers use large amounts of gases to kill the insects in the fields. This year they found 22 pesticides and residues on the delicious fruit. rich in vitamin C.

2. Spinach

Spinach (Getty Images)

The spinach tested had 1.8 times more pesticide residue by weight than any other crop tested. However, you shouldn’t stop eating them just because they appear on this list. A good option is that you buy an organic production or that you wash the leaves very well and eat them cooked.

3. Kale, collard greens, and mustard

Kale (Getty Images)

Certainly these varieties of vegetables contained pesticides that the EPA classifies as human carcinogens. But that is not a reason to stop consuming these vegetables that are rich in fiber, in vitamin C, which function as an antioxidant and strengthen the immune system. Make sure you wash them well.

4. Nectarines

Nectarines (Getty Images)

Nine out of 10 nectarines tested positive for the residues of two or more pesticides. When you buy them, try to identify their origin to avoid producers who use strong pesticides. Nectarines are an excellent source of minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, sodium, iron, zinc, selenium, and iodine. Contains carotenes and Vitamins C, B6, B3, B2, B1.

5 apples

Apples (Getty Images)

The pesticides used in the agricultural industry have affected the delicious apples. They were included in the list for having at least 4 chemical residues, mainly diphenylamine. Consumption of food with this pesticide has been linked to cancer of the digestive tract. The solution is to wash them very well before consuming them and if they are not convinced, you can peel them. It is a fruit rich in antioxidants, fiber, and B vitamins.

6. Grapes

Grapes (Getty Images)

The legendary grapes were also blacklisted. 95% of the samples had some type of pesticide residue. And on average at least 5 toxic substances were found. But we must not forget that they are a food rich in potassium, sodium, fiber and their intake could reduce cardiovascular risk and premature aging. So you have to wash them very well.

7. Cherries

Cherries (Getty Images)

90 percent of non-organic cherries have up to two residual chemicals. The recommendation is to let the water run on them before consuming them. Remember that cherries have anti-inflammatory properties due to their cleansing and antioxidant components, and the presence of salicylic acid.

8. Peaches

Peaches (Getty Images)

The list of the dirtiest foods seems to monopolize all the delicious fruits. Peaches also have traces of at least two chemicals, so the ideal is to wash them well and peel them before eating. Some consider the peach as an essential food for a healthy life. It contains vitamins A, C, B1, B2 and B6 and minerals (potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, sulfur, chlorine, manganese, copper and iron), and beta carotene.

9. Pear

Pears (Getty Images)

The pear won the ninth place of the foods with the most pesticides although they did not provide additional details. What we do know is that it is a fruit that is very easy to digest due to its high water content, it is delicious because it is rich in sugars and very beneficial for health due to its contribution of vitamins B2, B3, B6, C and K, and calcium. , folic acid, potassium, magnesium, copper and manganese.

10. Bell peppers and hot peppers (chili peppers and paprika)

Bell peppers and hot peppers (Getty Images)

These essential vegetables in Latin American and Mediterranean dishes had the highest amount of pesticides detected, 115 pesticides in total, although the latest tests were done years ago. Perhaps the best option is to identify a local farmer who produces them organically. We cannot forget that peppers have more vitamin C than citrus fruits, which is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system.

11. Celery (celery)

Celery (Getty Images)

Its situation has improved because it was previously in the top ten on the list but it still has enough chemicals that you prefer to consume it organic. Celery stands out for its satiating, dietary and diuretic properties and for being rich in vitamin C and folic acid.

12. Tomato

Tomato (Getty Images)

The rich tomato is the last on the list, although it still has enough chemical residues that we take the precaution of washing it very well even if we buy it packaged and shiny in the supermarket. Tomatoes are a must in meals for their contribution of vitamin C, a powerful natural antioxidant, as well as vitamin A, K, iron and potassium, which help maintain eye health and blood circulation.

