The Buccaneers will collide with the current NFL champions, the Kansas City Chiefs
There is already a lot of expectation about what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can do after the arrival of Tom Brady, which is why when the schedule for the 2020 season in the NFL was known, there were many analyzes against the possibilities of the team in the new campaign.
After the league decided to focus on divisional games to kick off the season, it became known that the Bucs’ first big test will be facing the New Orleans Saints, the team that dominated the NFC South in 2019.
Playing against Drew Brees and his powerful offense, one of the best, will not be an easy task and even more so when they must do it in the New Orleans Superdome in their first game of the season.
For the sixth week, the Green Bay Packers will visit Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, in a new Tom Brady duel against Aaron Rodgers. The Packs didn’t come off very well in the draft, but they are still an organization with serious arguments to fight for the championship.
In the ninth week they will collide with the Saints again, this time at home. Later they will have another difficult test on date 12, where again they will have to show their best face against the current champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay has the hardest strength of schedule in home games for any team this season based on their opponents’ records in 2019.
After the break in week 13, the Minnesota Vikings will arrive in Tampa Bay, who had a remarkable season in 2019 and have serious aspirations for this year.
Finally, in what may be two decisive duels, the Falcons will host the Bucs in Week 15 and the rematch will take place on the last match date of the regular season. Similar to what happens with the Saints, this type of divisional duels can be more complicated than usual and will surely present a challenge for those led by Bruce Arians.
Thus, the outlook for Tom Brady in his first season in the NFC will not be easy, but he has a fairly solid payroll and could surprise in 2020.