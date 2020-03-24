Since Odalys Ramírez was diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus, she has been isolated inside his house in search of regaining health, but during this time he has had to face a great challenge: get away from their children and celebrate, at a distance, the birthday of their first-born Gia, who received his fourth year of life between the absence of his parents and a discreet celebration.

The Televisa host explained from her room how her daughter enjoyed her day despite staying away from her mom and dad, the host of Come the Joy, Patricio Borghetti.

“Today is a complicated day of quarantine because today my daughter Gia is four years old and obviously I have not been able to celebrate her as I wanted, I have not been able to hug her, kiss her. I have taken all the hygiene precautions to be able to be in contact with her, obviously from afar and through glasses so that she does not feel that her mother is not“Odalys said about how she feels about being away from her little girl.

“Today we have made him feel quite good, very cuddly. In the morning she was very surprised and has the best attitude that she is already four years old. He is jumping, playing and that makes me very happy”, The driver described the celebration tarnished by the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The presenter of Al Aire y Cuéntamelo, ya! confessed that daily He puts “missions” on his children to keep them entertained during the isolation they have been living for a few days: “Things and activities that keep them animated, busy and the truth is that this has worked for me a lot. There we go, the mood continues to be very optimistic. ”

Odalys also explained on her social networks that his recovery has been slow because there is still no treatment against coronavirus, so she only consumes paracetamol every eight hours. He highlighted that He does not yet have a fever.

She added that she feels very lucky because although she had symptoms, such as cough and shortness of breath, These have been light and controllable.

Last week Odalys Ramírez reported from Instagram that she was positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, which has already spread to 332,930 people worldwide. In Mexico there are 367 confirmed cases of this disease that emerged late last year in Wuhan, China.

The host of Venga la Alegría and sentimental partner of Odalys, Patricio Borghetti, was also diagnosed with the new virus, although he did not present any symptoms. Both presenters confined themselves to their home to overcome the disease and have given details of their process.

A few hours ago they revealed that they were moved by the attention they received from one of their neighbors, who offered to bring them fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as other supplies, during the time they are in quarantine.

“He touched my heart deeply,” confessed Odalys on his Instagram account, where “Pato” also wrote: “!!! And it is for these things that humanity is worth it !!! Because there is no virus that can against this type of love! We cry with emotion Marycarmen, reading to you ”.

How Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borghetti’s coronavirus hit Televisa and TV Azteca

The positive results of the COVID-19 coronavirus by Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borghetti alerted the two most important television stations in Mexico. The couple of conductors appears in three productions of Televisa and TV Azteca, so his colleagues decided to quarantine in order to prevent the spread of the disease that emerged late last year in Wuhan, China.

Odalys Ramírez and Patricio Borghetti, who began their romantic relationship a few years ago, form one of the most solid couples in the world of Mexican entertainment, and communicators are two of the best-known faces of Televisa and TV Azteca, respectively.

The positive result of the couple made the production of the programs Tell me now !, To the air and Come the Joy, led by Ramírez and Borghetti, they will take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The directors of the three television spaces quarantined their entire cast and part of the production until it is ruled out that they do not suffer from coronavirus. In the case of drivers of Come the Joy, several of its drivers have already undergone the COVID-19 test and were negative.