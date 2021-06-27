The most complete study so far explains that this is how we can live off air

Living off the air: just as it sounds. With all that that means, of course. Because what if they told us that we can use sunlight not only to produce energy, heat water, and turn brown? What if we could use it to produce proteins like the ones we obtain today from the most common crops? What’s more, what if we could do it on 10% of the land we are using?

Dorian Leger and his team at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Plant Physiology in Germany are convinced that this is not a pipe dream. On the contrary, it is something that we could already be doing. In his own words “our analyzes [publicados en PNAS] indicate that we can do better than crops can after millions of years of evolution and reproduction“There is nothing.

Sun, bacteria and a good appetite

The idea of ​​using solar energy (or some other renewable) to capture carbon directly from the air and turn it into a simple compound to feed protein-producing bacteria like the ones we usually consume it is not a novelty. The novelty is that companies and researchers are very close to achieving it.

Solar Foods of Finland, for example, plans to open its first plant in 2023. But it is not easy. Companies like Carlysta explained in New Scientist that they have been using methane to produce animal feed for years. The problem is that this methane is extracted from fossil fuels. The project is to bring that logic to renewables.

How does it work? Using a combination of carbon dioxide, water and electricity, these technologies use a bioreactor to produce proteins that are then textured in a similar way to the production of yeast or lactic acid bacteria.

The central question became not so much if it was possible, as if it was profitable to make the investment in plants of this type. Could they compete with traditional agriculture? Leger and his research group have extensively analyzed this question with the available empirical data.

After analyzing the performance of current technologies and comparing them with the different productions of the most common crops, the researchers have concluded that up to 10 times more proteins can be produced with these types of approaches than with soybean crops, the most protein-rich staple crop we have.

What is clear is that the future of food is becoming increasingly unpredictable. Insects, high-tech vegan meat, “solar (energy-based) foods” and a long etcetera that promise substantive changes. The technology is there: now it is who takes the cat to the water.

Picture | Richard Bell