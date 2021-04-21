The most complete oil-free fryer is back: it fries without fat, bakes pizza, cooks rice and makes yogurt | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

After a few months out of stock, the Turbo Cecofry 4D is finally back on sale, Cecotec’s most complete oil-free fryer. Apart from frying without fat, it is capable of cooking rice, baking pizza and preparing yogurt.

The oil-free fryer is sweeping the market, and in recent months getting the most demanded models has become a mission impossible. Everyone wants the fashionable appliance to eat healthier, and if it is also multifunctional, all the better.

Turbo Cecofry 4D by Cecotec is one of the most complete dietary fryers that we can find in the market, and for this reason it is one of the most desired. It sold out a few months ago and is finally on sale again, so take the opportunity to get it for 129 euros.

This time the one you can buy is the Turbo Cecofry 4D Healthy, the new variant that has just been added to the Cecotec catalog. It has slight differences from the original model but maintains the same functions. At the design level, the Healthy version is more elegant, since it replaces the yellow color of the cover and button lining with a more discreet gray tone.

Multifunctional oil-free fryer for fat-free cooking and healthier eating. It is capable of fat-free frying, sautéing, toasting, baking pizza and other foods, cooking rice, and preparing yogurt. It incorporates a shovel to stir the food automatically.

This air fryer has a power of 1,350 W and stands out for offering a temperature higher than that provided by conventional models. Compared to the 200 ºC that these appliances usually reach, Turbo Cecofry 4D reaches 240 ºC, with adjustable temperature degree by degree.

Versatility is another of the great attractions of this oil-free fryer. Apart from frying without fat, it is also capable of sautéing, toasting, baking pizza and other foods, cooking rice and even preparing yogurt. thanks to a preset cooking temperature of 60 ºC.

Another highlight is that incorporates a shovel for automatic stirring. Thanks to this, you can completely worry about the preparation, with the assurance that the food will not stick or burn.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

Equip a bucket with a capacity of 3 liters, which allows you to prepare up to 1.5 kg of potatoes in one go. In addition, it includes a rack to run two preparations at the same time to save time in the kitchen.

And if you do not know very well what to prepare, do not worry because Cecotec provides you a cookbook with 40 recipes and 8 video recipes.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.