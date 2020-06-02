Moto G6 doesn’t load properly? Does the speaker not work properly? We know it is not about Motorola newest modelBut it is still a favorite for many who are looking for quality at a good price. This is why we have compiled the most common Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play problems and their possible solutions. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Is your Moto G6’s battery not charging properly? Does the speaker not work properly? “We know this is not the newest Motorola model, but it is still a favorite for many looking for quality at a good price. So we have compiled the most common Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play problems and possible solutions.

Simon Hill / Digital Trends

Moto G7 or Moto G8.“data-reactid =” 24 “> After these tips, you will realize you still have a lot of life left in your Moto G6 and you should not necessarily switch to the Moto G7 or Moto G8.

Problem: sudden wifi disconnection

Wifi in their phones is unreliable. Connections are lost on local networks approximately every five minutes, which disrupts transmission services and is generally a nuisance. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> Some owners of the Moto G6 Plus report that access to Wi-Fi on their phones it is unreliable, connections are lost on local networks about every five minutes, which disrupts transmission services and is generally a nuisance.

Although users also claim that the connection recovers almost immediately, it is a very uncomfortable situation, which can cause problems in your daily use.

line of Moto G phones, since the range Moto G5 It also presented this same problem in 2018. “data-reactid =” 28 “> Unfortunately, it seems to be a common problem within the Moto G line of phones, as the Moto G5 range also presented this same problem in 2018.

Solution:

Although there is still no official solution to this problem, it seems that a person on the internet has managed to solve this mysterious problem. Although it has not been approved by the moderators of the official forum, because the user’s phone is the wrong model, this was the method that worked. Recovery mode, turning off your phone, then press and hold the volume up button and turn on until the fastboot mode on your screen. Use the volume keys and the power button to select the way of RecoveryThen select the option to delete the Wipe cache partition. Be careful not to press the factory reset option right above it.Reboot your phone.Once rebooted, you need to reset your network settings. To do this, head over to your Setting, then press System> Reset> Reset network settings> Reset settings. At this point, you may be asked to enter your security password or PIN. Then touch Reset settings again to confirm.Finally, open your wifi settings, heading to Settings> Network and Internet> Wifi> Wifi Preferences> Advanced> Keep Wifi activated during sleep> Always.For Moto G5 problem, some people suggested turning off wifi scanning. Go to Settings> Location> Options (three vertical dots icon)> Scanning> Disable Wifi scanning.

Solution:

If the above solutions don’t work for your device, then there’s nothing else – it’s time to contact your provider and replace the phone.

Problem: Wifi too slow

Reddit It has reported poor speeds of 1 Mbps on its Moto G6 Plus. Fortunately, that same user reported a simple solution that should solve the problems he is facing (and which you could also be a victim of.) “Data-reactid =” 42 “> Although having irregular internet can be bad, a slow connection can be Even worse: A Reddit user has reported poor speeds of 1 Mbps on their Moto G6 Plus Fortunately, that same user reported a simple solution that should solve the problems he is facing (and which you too could be a victim of).

Solution:

Just go to your app Setting, then touch Wifi> Wifi Preferences> Advanced, then change Google Network Rating Provider to None. No one has been able to tell why this arrangement works, but it is certainly worth a try, if your speed is not good.

Problem: the battery doesn’t charge

battery of your Moto G6 refuses to stay for at least that long, even after recharging, you may need to recalibrate the battery. Here we explain a Easy way of calibrating the Moto G6 battery. “data-reactid =” 47 “> Regardless of the Moto G6 model you choose, you should get at least a day of use without too much trouble. If you find that the battery in your Moto G6 refuses to keeping for at least that long, even after recharging, you may need to recalibrate the battery.Here we explain an easy way to calibrate the Moto G6 battery.

Solution:

Calibrating the battery is easy, but it can take some time. Motorola recommends doing this before going to bed at night, to make sure you have enough time to complete the process. Turn off your Moto G6 by holding down the power key for about 7-10 seconds. After releasing the power keyThe phone should automatically reboot. Plug in the original charger that came with your phone and let it fully charge overnight. If the above process doesn’t work, it could just be that you’re unlucky to have a damaged battery. Don’t panic; Contact your provider or Motorola, and you should be able to exchange it for a new, functional phone.

Problem: the speaker doesn’t work

there have been reports of Moto G6 speakers that mute during use and refuse to turn back on, until headphones are inserted or when connected to a Bluetooth speaker. Users have reported that this problem occurs regularly when they are watching a YouTube video, listening to music, or making phone calls. “Data-reactid =” 56 “> Although apparently not a common problem, there have been reports of Moto G6 speakers being They mute during use and refuse to turn on again, until headphones are inserted or when connected to a Bluetooth speaker. Users have reported that this problem occurs regularly when they are watching a YouTube video, listening to music or making calls telephone.

Solution:

User Jourdansway seems to have discovered a way to fix the problem by forcing the phone to combine stereo channels into a single mono channel. Setting, then Accessibility> Audio and text on screen> Mono audio. From here, simply activate the option to Combine channels when you play audio, and the sound of your phone should be completely restored.

Problem: colors don’t look right

This problem is more difficult to detect, since, if you have no reason to compare the screen of your Moto G6 with another, you may not even notice it. However, in some cases it is more than obvious, since some vivid colors such as red, begin to visualize as orange or brown.

Fortunately, this problem is easy to fix.

Solution:

Color correction is a vital part of the accessibility options for users who cannot see certain colors, but when it is accidentally activated, it may seem like there is a strange screen glitch in action. Turning it off is an option. Access your application from Setting once again. Then tap Accessibility and make sure that the Color correction disabled is configured correctly.