The most common dangers of WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web is the browser version of Mark Zuckerberg’s messaging application

Due to its convenience, many people use this support at their workstations.

However, this can put your privacy and that of the company at risk.

WhatsApp, the messaging app of Mark Zuckerberg’s company, claims to have more than 2 billion active users worldwide. The truth is that it has become one of the main means of communication between friends, family and even co-workers.

WhatsApp was born in 2009 as a messaging application for smartphones and since then it has been adding more and more functionalities: calls, video calls, audios or stickers, among others. In addition, it has also expanded in terms of supports and it can be used from any computer thanks to its WhatsApp Web version.

The convenience of being able to use this service from any browser makes many people use WhatsApp Web at work. However, this poses some privacy risks. We tell you.

The session does not close

To log in to WhatsApp Web, you must scan a QR code with your smartphone. Once this first step is done, the session will remain open even if the browser is closed. This means that, in the event that your company uses a shared computer, anyone can see your conversations if you enter the WhatsApp web address.

So that this does not happen, remember to log out every time you finish using WhatsApp Web. To do this, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and select “log out”. You can also uncheck the “keep session active” box before logging in with the QR.

Files are downloaded automatically

Another frequent danger of using WhatsApp Web is that all the files, photos and videos that you receive while using this service will be stored in the memory of the computer. So if you don’t want anyone to see it, remember to delete these downloads.

They can spy on your screen

In many companies a remote control is enabled that allows users with this permission can see everything you are doing on your screen without you noticing. This can greatly compromise your privacy, as well as putting your job position at risk.

You can infect the computer

Malware is the order of the day, also through WhatsApp. If you receive a suspicious link from WhatsApp Web and open it, you can infect your computer with a virus and put the security of the company at risk.