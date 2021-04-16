The most bizarre gadget of the Mercedes EQS

The new Mercedes EQS has burst onto the market as a true technological showcase, however there is a very striking aspect that has gone unnoticed by some, although not so much by others. Why doesn’t it have a front boot being an electric car? Why not use a conventional front hood? What is the function of the strange hatch that the Mercedes EQS has in the left front wing? To answer these questions, today we are going to discover the most bizarre gadget released by the Mercedes EQS and the reason for its existence.

The Mercedes EQS is full of cutting-edge ideas and solutions, but opening its front hood won’t be easy.

If we talk about advanced solutions in the Mercedes EQS we could deal with aspects such as its huge battery, its four-wheel steering undercarriage, its advanced lighting system, the Hyperscreen screen and so on. But no, today we look at the previous area of ​​the Mercedes EQS, and more specifically at the strange hatch that has been located on the left front wing of the car.

A priori, this stylistic detail has gone unnoticed by many, even taking for granted that it could have something to do with the EQS charging socket. Nothing is further from the truth, and that is that unlike cars like the Porsche Taycan, the Mercedes EQS has its charging port on the right rear wing. So that gate has another objective, and it is none other than to give access to the washer fluid reservoir. Yes, through a cover that opens forwards, the EQS gives access to the reservoir for refilling the windshield washer fluid, something unusual in the industry and that makes us wonder why such a strange gadget.

Well, although Mercedes has not yet given too many details about it, the answer is very simple, and that is Opening the front hood of the Mercedes EQS is not easy at all, in fact it has been designed to be opened only for vehicle maintenance tasks. Mercedes has designed the EQS not to have a front boot, and this is so to locate here all the power electronics of the model, the cooling system of the batteries, the air conditioning and depending on which versions a front electric motor. Thus, if we also add a careful wedge-shaped design in order to achieve record aerodynamics (Cx of 0.20), the front hood of the EQS has been implemented as an element only openable in case of great need.

We only have the question of what will happen when the user of an EQS wants to check things such as the brake fluid or the coolant level of the system used by the batteries. Although it is true that, with the arrival of electric cars, it is increasingly common for these components to appear completely sealed and even with seals to prevent tamperingThese systems work with very high voltages and intensities that can cause serious accidents if we touch what we should not.

Source: Mercedes-Benz | Engine1