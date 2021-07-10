The most beautiful shirt will not be the one from Mexico; El Salvador surprises with his jersey

One day after her debut in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, the Selection of El Salvador surprised locals and strangers by uncovering an alternative jersey that they will wear in the summer competition and in the final phase of the Central American confederation qualifying rounds with a view to Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Sponsored by the brand Umbro, La Selecta will have undoubtedly one of the most beautiful uniforms among all the participants of the Gold Cup, using an elegant combination of black and rich gold.

Although the base is in black, the design of the jersey has poles and painted lines on the front of the shirt, almost imperceptible to the eye.

The neck design is round but with a V-shaped finish in the center and the cuffs do not have any color.

The Selecta’s crest appears with the legendary ES in a TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) application in a gold tone, while the Umbro logo appears embroidered with thread in the same color.

On the inside edge of the neck, the word La Selecta is repeatedly printed along the neck, while the shield of the Salvadoran Soccer Federation appears on the back at the neck in gold tone.

The uniform will be complemented with black underpants and socks with gold highlights.

The garment was well received by the Salvadoran fans and will cost $ 50.

