The most beautiful places in Asturias

The Principality of Asturias was constituted by the statute of autonomy of the December 30, 1981.

It borders the autonomous communities of Cantabria to the east, Castilla y León to the south and Galicia to the west, but Asturias looks and feels differently from any other corner of the country. The mountains are the main protagonists: they cover more than four fifths of Asturias. With its dramatic peaks, rugged coastline, and clover-green valleys, it is an incomparable dream place.

Asturias includes from north to south plains and hills of the Atlantic coast, which occupy a narrow strip and recede towards a series of coastal hills. The Cantabrian Mountains rises to the south. The valleys run from north to south, but the Leitariegos pass is the only one with easy access to the neighboring community of Castilla y León.

One of the characteristics of this green land is its rainfall. Annual rainfall is high, over 1000 mm, so it is always advisable to carry a small umbrella with you; even though temperatures are moderate and show little seasonal variation.

In Oviedo, its capital, we will come across the great fair that is held every September that marks the end of summer in style. The celebrations of Saint Matthew, inaugurated in the mid-15th century by Pope Eugene IV, They will show us a large number of people dressed in typical Asturian costumes, bars and outdoor barbecues, fireworks displays and free daily concerts in the city’s cathedral square. Without a doubt, an event worth seeing.

In the same way, in Oviedo we will find the Archaeological Museum of Oviedo, which is located in a 16th century monastery in the center of the city where we will have the opportunity to contemplate the bones of a Bronze Age man, whose skeleton was buried for centuries in a copper mine, absorbing sulfate and turning from a ghostly green color in the process. The museum is quite interesting as a whole, showing us local history and customs from the prehistoric era to the Roman and Gothic periods.

Do you want to know which are our favorite corners of Asturias? We started.