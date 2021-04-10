The most beautiful mom, Emily Ratajkowski arrives perfect for her stage | INSTAGRAM

Proving that it is a exemplary mother that supports one hundred percent the Breastfeeding, Emily Ratajkowski appeared on her social networks in charming images where we can see her very happy and extremely beautiful, in her role as mother.

Let us remember that it was on March 8 when the renowned international model, in the company of her beloved husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard He welcomed his first-born Sylvester Apollo, who is surely a very well received, expected and above all, loved by the famous couple and of course, by his relatives.

After the arrival of your inheritor, the beautiful writer also has given us all her loyal followers, charming, emotional and super important images, from the moment of childbirth, to those intimate moments where she loves her little one.

After months of showing off her belly of pregnantWith these new publications, she moved all her followers by publishing, as a proud mother, postcards where she breastfeeds her beloved son, in the snapshot, Emily is seen enlightened to both her and her newborn, and of course, both look radiant.

Although his face is not seen before the camera, it can be seen how the celebrity breastfeeds him and looks at him with tenderness and enormous love, what we can see is the thin blonde hair on the little boy’s head. Sly, which look like gold threads.

And, despite the great advances made in recent decades, breastfeeding remains a taboo for society in general, hence the images shared by EmRata, one of the most acclaimed faces both on and off the catwalks, are so important to make visible a gesture as natural as breastfeeding your baby.

As it happened since she announced the news about her motherhood last October, the American model has continued to document this postpartum stage through her profile on Instagram, making her followers participate in one of the most important moments of her life.

In this way we ensure that Emily wants to show the world the reality after bringing a child into the world and in addition to tender pictures with her son or selfies of the changes in her body, she has included, how could it be otherwise, breastfeeding .

It is not the first time and surely it will not be the last, in which he shares this type of images making breastfeeding visible on social networks, something that the public appreciates, since it is really important that celebrities with great social repercussion such as Ratajkowski normalize this natural rights of women.

Likewise, we believe it necessary to comment that in recent times, icons of the stature of Katy Perry, Hilary Duff or Ashley Graham have contributed to ending the taboos around breastfeeding and even breaking the idealization that we have around them. It is something more about motherhood and we must show it this way, also through the Internet.

In addition, it is known that, at this stage, women undergo changes in all aspects of their life, such as Emily, who from the moment she notified us that she was pregnant, we can see her skin much more shiny and smooth, in addition to the changes in her figure were also notable, in fact, motherhood has been excellent because she has been seen much more beautiful than usual.