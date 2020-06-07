The most beautiful wedding dresses of celebrities | Instagram Special

When thinking of a wedding, The first thing that comes to mind is to think about the bride and the beautiful dress that she will wear for one of the most special days of her life. However, at have several options of classic dresses and some 2020 trends that we can include, celebrity wedding dresses are a guide to having the dress of our dreams.

Contrary to what many women may think, celebrity wedding dresses are a perfect piece between elegance and fashion. Despite being exclusive designs of some house or fashion brand, wedding dresses are designed to make a woman look like royalty.

In addition to the classic models of wedding dresses, celebrities like Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian or Justin Bieber’s wife they dare for elegant pieces but with an original touch that highlight your figure in a comfortable way and highlight the best attributes of the bride.

The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses

As we well know, there is a long list of celebrities who have stood out for their wedding dress. However, this time we will only highlight the most recent wedding dresses in recent years and that remind us that our wedding can be a fairy tale.

Kim Kardashian She is an expert in choosing wedding dresses that fit her figure perfectly, because she has been married three times. However, this time we will highlight her latest dress for the official ceremony with the rapper Kanye West. A Givenchy designed dress made to order, transparencies and a mermaid silhouette that fit her curves perfectly.

Meghan Markle’s dress has been one of the most famous in recent years, because it was a very classic and sober dress designed by Clare Waight Keller and wearing a beautiful tiara from real jewelry, all supervised by Queen Elizabeth of England, creating a wedding outfit worthy of a princess.

Model Hailey Baldwin and now the wife of the famous singer Justin Bieber he wore a beautiful wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh; creative director of Louis Vuitton men’s brand who created a delicate piece for the bride with a mermaid cut dress, front neckline and back with a corset in transparencies and embroidered flowers with pearls that gave an exquisite and romantic touch.

Actress Prianka Chopra and now the wife of the famous singer Nick Jonas she had a wedding dress made to order by the brand Ralph Lauren who has given one of the most impressive dresses in history, with a 23 meter long tulle veil, 2 million mother of pearl sequins, many hours of work and 15 artisans to complete this impact work of art.

