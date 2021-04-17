The most attractive, Celia Lora and Michelson their beauty in the water

The most attractive, Celia and Michelson join their beauty in the water | INSTAGRAM

Although it is not the first time we have seen them together, this time Celia Lora and La Michelson managed to turn on the social media with its attractive content in a video that raised the temperature to the maximum of the users who surfed the internet.

In the attractive cereal clip, she now comes out hugging her friend, former partner of reality show on Acapulco shore turning the piece of content as one of the most ardent that they have shared lately since they appear practically giving themselves some heat with their presence.

What Internet users liked the most were the faces that the young models put on because they were very involved in their role and they managed to convey that beautiful attraction that they have together, although on several occasions the daughter of Alex Lora has clarified that it is only about work.

Although the clip lasts only a few seconds, they managed to satisfy hundreds of thousands of users who also dedicated themselves to sharing their video with their friends to help them a little with their interactions.

In this way, they thank you for everything you do for them, their fans know that Celia Lora cares even for those who have businesses and they have been struggling since the world situation began that kept us locked up at home for quite some time, or doing their paper influencer and sharing products from various companies.

This is how he supported hundreds of people with his companies who already had the opportunity to be known by the Instagram followers of the beautiful Mexican model.

He was recently traveling in Tulum, Mexico, taking the opportunity to visit some of its most elegant hotels and also manage to make a promotion of them that has lasted many days and that probably managed to attract many people to take their vacations in that place.

The show will continue to share with you the most attractive videos of Celia Lora and La Michelson, who usually get together to create that exclusive content of such high quality that it is worth all the pennies spent on their subscription and that if you consider yourself a very fan of the two young women it would be quite a good option to consume it.