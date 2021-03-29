The most anticipated series of 2021

Do you have an insatiable hunger for the curiosities of the television series? You probably knew that Game of Thrones has the dubious honor of being the most pirated television show in history. But what you may not know is that Brian Cranston, the actor who played a high school chemistry teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the famous series Breaking Bad that premiered in 2008 (and lasted 5 seasons), has a tattoo of the Breaking Bad logo on one of his fingers. What’s more, The Sopranos became a very influential series in many respects, one of which was the popularization of the “anti-hero”. In the episode “College”, Tony assassinates an enemy on screen and ushers in a new era of glorifying villains. Other known antiheroes are: Beatrix Kiddo from Kill Bill, John Constantine from Constantine, Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver, Lisbeth Salander from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Severus Snape from the Harry Potter saga, V for V for Vendetta, Rorschach from Watchmen or Jessica Jones from the homonymous series about the unusual detective agency related to people with special abilities.

We are very clear that if you like series and know anecdotes like this, you will be eager to know what will be the premieres that the small screen has in store for this 2021. Unfortunately, The coronavirus pandemic has caused quite a bit of havoc in this regard, with many filming freezes and delays everywhere. While many of the shows that we were waiting for early last year ended up coming to us, many others were postponed, moved without a firm date … But, as 2021 is steadily entering, the shows keep coming and going production as COVID infections continue to seemingly unabated, and although vaccines are already being distributed, it is difficult to know when this situation will end and all sectors will return to normal.

Despite this, as television continues its prolonged return to something akin to normality, These are the series we are looking forward to seeing this year.