The most anticipated return … Carla Suárez is back on the slopes!

04/05/2021 at 3:28 PM CEST

Carla Suarez This Monday, April 5, he shared one of the most anticipated photographs for professional tennis lovers. The Canary Islands returned to step on a tennis court and, through social networks, wanted to share her happiness: “I’m very happy to be training again“.

After having received the last chemotherapy session on January 25, As part of her recovery from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the Gran Canaria woman is already looking to the future with a smile and is starting to prepare to return to the WTA circuit.

“Very excited to be training again! I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love you have given me.“He posted on his personal Twitter account.

Suarez, who had planned to leave the racket in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic and cancer was diagnosed, trains with the aim of returning to compete.