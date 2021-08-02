The most anticipated image: Nadal, back and training intensely in Washington

The Spaniard, who has not played a game since June 11, the day he lost in the Roland-Garros semifinals against Djokovic, resigned from Wimbledon and the Olympic Games to thoroughly prepare for the American hard court tour. Since Saturday he is preparing his long-awaited reappearance in Washington, leaving images in training that already excite Spanish tennis.

The capital tournament, an ATP 500, has tennis players of the stature of Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz, current Wimbledon semifinals and also with Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Álex De Miñaur, Jannik Sinner or Grigor Dimitrov.

But Nadal’s great goal is the US Open, a tournament that he has won 4 times and in which he will seek the 21st Grand Slam of his career from Monday, September 30, a tournament that can be followed as every year at Eurosport. Before, the Spanish champion plans to also play the Masters 1,000 of Canada (August 9 to 15) and Cincinnati (15 to 22).

