The most anticipated final for Girona

05/17/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Tatiana Perez

The most anticipated match day has arrived. And also the most feared. The true final of the four that Girona has left. The options to continue in the play-off area include scoring tonight against Sporting in Montilivi (9pm). This is how Rayo decided yesterday with a victory in Fuenlabrada (1-2) which added even more pressure to the big date.

Francisco acknowledged that “winning would be taking a very important step & rdquor ;. The team is clear about it and, therefore, they will try to extend the streak in which they have added 22 of the last 27 possible points. Seeing this Girona, which has put the direct in the last stretch of competition to become the fittest candidate for the fight for promotion, nothing would have to twist the plans for the Gironans.

After the resounding victory at Nuevo Las Gaunas (1-4), they had a week to prepare for the game. Not only will the points be at stake, but the particular average will also have to be resolved – in the first round, Girona lost in Gijón (2-0).

Those of Francisco they are in the best moment of the season. You just have to see them. The technician has hit the key on the field of play with the change of system, at the same time that he makes his message understood outside.

Everyone wants to be and feels a part of the team’s achievements. Whether it is available or not. This is the case, for example, of Pablo Moreno. The striker on loan from City is the only player who is ruled out because he has relapsed from the physical discomfort he had and has hardly been able to train with the group. The rest, all ready.

Finally having the entire squad has allowed Francisco to define the starting eleven. He repeated it for the first time this season against UD Logroñés and everything indicates that it will remain the same in this key match against Sporting.

Probable lineups:

Girona FC: Juan Carlos; Yan Couto, Arnau, Juanpe, Santi Bueno, Franquesa; Gumbau, Cristoforo, Monchu; Yoel Bárcenas and Stuani.

Real Sporting: Mariño, Bogdan, Babin, Borja López, Saúl García, Javi Fuego, Gragera, Aitor García, Manu García, Gaspar Campos and Djurdjevic.