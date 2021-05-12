The most and least reliable cars on the market

The automobile association ADAC presents its annual report with the most and least reliable vehicles. We tell you all the details.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 11, 2021 (11:20 CET)

The more or less reliable cars on the market according to ADAC.

As in our country, the automobile association ADAC, the largest in Europe, has confirmed that continuous lockdowns have reduced the volume of vehicles on the road and, therefore, its number of performances. However, this has not reduced calls for help in the same proportion, as long stops have also affected many cars.

Just like we have told you In other articles, before starting our vehicles we must check the battery, the condition of the tires, the lights and the fluids. This is exactly what has happened to many Germans, where the battery has starred in 46.3 percent of the problems for drivers. Far from problems related to the engine (injection or ignition) or maintenance, especially those derived from the steering, the body or the brakes, with 15.9 and 14.2 percent respectively.

The most common breakdowns in 2020 in Germany. Source: ADAC

The most and least reliable

To the previous data offered by ADAC we must add its report in which they are analyzed which are the most or less reliable cars on the market. To do this, they analyze the number of breakdowns dealt with in vehicles that have been on German roads for between three and 10 years and of which at least 10,000 units have been sold in the country.

With this context, German firms are the ones that come out the best, highlighting the Audi A3, A4, A5, Q3 and Q5; the BMW Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4, X1 and X3; or the Mercedes Class A, CLA, GLA, Class C, GLC and GLK, although those of the star are a small step behind. To the previous models we must add common vehicles from these lists, like the Toyota Aygo, and others not so common, like the Fiat Punto or Dacia Sandero.

Some of the more or less reliable models in Germany. Source: ADAC

On the downside, the Kia Ceed has been the least reliable vehicle, especially among units approaching 10 years. The compact has had reported 52.7 failures per 1,000 vehicles, many of them related to the battery or the engine, such as problems with the spark plugs, the fuel pump or the starter motor. It is followed by Hyundai i20, with many injector problems, and the Volkswagen Sharan and Seat Alhambra, whose errors have focused especially on the particle filter and the consumption and deposit of Adblue.

These models, as we say, have been the least reliable of the 109 models analyzedBut the Smart Forfour, the Opel Insignia, the Nissan Qashqai, the Ford S-Max or the Renault Kangoo have not had good scores either.