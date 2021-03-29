The most amazing wolf species

Wolves (Canis lupus) and dogs (Canis lupus familiaris) are quite similar in many respects, however, in most cases, wolves are bigger animals; They have longer legs than these and have developed the ability to survive in the most inhospitable climates.

For example, wolves in the high arctic endure several winter months of perpetual darkness. Even in February, when the sun returns to the north, temperatures of -40 ° C and strong winds are common. Other wolves find their home in the desert or even in the dampness of a damp Gulf Coast swamp.

Known as highly intelligent pack animals, wolves have been widely misunderstood for millennia as wild and deadly beasts, but the truth is that they are very social animals that develop equally close social ties with family members and their herd. In fact, wolves observed in the wild often illustrate significant displays of affection and other emotions for one another.

Once a wolf has found a mate, they tend to stick together for better or worse, in sickness and health, often until death do them part. Usually only the alpha male and female reproduce, leaving the rest of the adult members of the pack to help raise the young and ensure their survival. The gestation of the wolf is around 65 days and the young are born deaf and blind and weigh barely a pound. Between four and six cubs are born per litter.

There are two widely recognized species of wolf: the gray wolf and the red wolf, but there are about 40 subspecies of wolf, according to the Integrated Taxonomic Information System (SIIT), so we can find them in many different sizes. The most common type of wolf is the gray wolf, which is 120 to 200 centimeters long and weighs about 18 to 79 kilograms. As the name suggests, the gray wolf generally has thick gray fur, although there are variations of pure white or black. The red wolf is a little smaller. They grow to about 137 to 168 cm and weigh 23 to 36 kg, according to the Defenders of Wildlife organization.

These carnivores are voracious eaters. They can eat up to 9 kg of food in one sitting.

Although wolves once roamed everywhere on the planet, today they are very rare. The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) lists red wolves as critically endangered. It has 3 subspecies, but 2 of them are already extinct.