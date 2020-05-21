When pointing out the competitive level of different generations, one of the main arguments used by the public is to take a look at the circuit row depth. The top ten in the world, in theory, should be excellent players, whose ticket in that position was won based on sweat, effort, perseverance and great results. We usually associate the best players with this place … but there are some others whose place among the best can surprise the general public. So, taking a look through the trunk of memories, at Puntodebreak we have decided to remove from the grave the most amazing players who have ever stepped into the top-10.

This, of course, has a sustained basis. A scale that tries to be as objective as possible, a system of agency points according to what successes they have achieved throughout their career. It should be noted that we counted the top-10 from the year 1990, since there is a greater hierarchy of tournaments to establish a clearer system. These are the scores that we use to group all the top-10:

Grand Slam Final – 50 points

Olympic Games title – 40 points

Masters 1000 title, ATP Finals final – 30 points

Masters 1000 final, Grand Slam semifinal – 20 points

Grand Slam quarterfinals, ATP 500 title – 10 points

ATP 250 title – 5 points

Weeks in the top-10

It should be noted, of course, that the categories find their equivalence in tournaments played in previous years (Masters Series, International Gold Championships …). This classification is not the absolute truth and each can choose to use different scales or scales, but it is a rather objective approach, in my opinion, to quantify the achievements of each player. With these data and with absolute respect for each of these players, we go there with the results. Who are the top 10 most amazing 10s in the ATP?

The table with the complete results is at the end of the article.

Players that are currently in the top-50 are not included, due to the possibilities of expanding their records soon.

1. Paradorn Srichaphan (40 points): The figure of Paradorn Srichaphan is widely revered in Asia as the first tennis player from that continent to reach the top-10. With an ultra-aggressive style of play, Srichaphan performed wildly on fast surfaces and was relatively consistent in intermediate category events, earning his prize with a place in the top-10 in 2003, when he reached his best all-time ranking ( # 9). That year he won two titles, reached the fourth round at the Wimbledon and Us Open, and broke into the middle of a generational transition on the ATP circuit.

However, being first on this list is no coincidence. The Thai player is the only top-10 in these last 30 years, along with the Argentine Juan Monaco, in never having reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal or a Masters final. That poor performance in the best tournaments, where he nevertheless defeated Agassi and was the first executioner of a young Nadal, pushed him to be the most surprising top-10 in history. Of course, his charisma and having marked the way for an entire continent are facts that make everything else practically pale.

2. Joachim Johansson (45 points): The great “Pim-Pim” is another one of those cult players for fans of this sport, especially for those who have ever played Virtua Tennis. Possessed of a devastating service, the Swede reached his best ranking in 2005, and his case perhaps has many nuances. After a 2004 where he hatched on the circuit, reaching the semifinals of the Us Open, and a show of strength in his defeat against Agassi in Australia at the beginning of the following year, the Swede underwent surgery in July to treat an injury in the shoulder.

As part of the indispensable body, the driving force of his extraordinary service, Joachim was never the same again. He tried to return to the circuit on several occasions, but he never found the form and tennis of yesteryear. That serve had ceased to shine, and with it the philosopher’s stone of his game. That and his poor performance on the ground (he never won at Roland Garros) ended up sealing his grave. Of course, in 2006 he achieved a victory that he will remember all his life, at home, against Nadal in Stockholm, in what he proudly remembers as “his best victory”.

3. Jack Sock (62 points): the American is neither there nor expected. After a dreamy 2017 finale, crowning himself at the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 and reaching the ATP Finals semifinals, the good old Jack disappeared from the face of the earth. The issue is that when he returned he did not stand out either: there was a time when he was unable to win any Challenger match. That caused that, just months after that magical end of the year, the American ended … without ATP ranking. Another must in his backpack are undoubtedly the Grand Slams, where he never made it past the knockout stages.

4. Juan Monaco (63 points): the Argentinean received the recognized award for his consistency and enormous performance on clay when in the summer of 2012 he passed the top-10 barrier. He had proclaimed himself champion in Hamburg, in a tournament where, in my view, he exhibited his best level and defeated Haas in one of the best finals of the year. El Pico earned everything he achieved in his career, and was the perfect example of that lineage of players who maximize and get the most out of all their qualities.

However, it penalizes him the same as Srichaphan: his poor performance to five sets. Not even at Roland Garros could he reach the quarterfinal round; his round of 16 match against Nadal in 2012 is a good example of this. So close, and yet so far (he received two donuts and could only win two games). As we said before, little to regret, still: he stretched his tennis and reached unimaginable heights for some.

5. Ernests Gulbis (63 points): If Monaco is the paradigm of consistency and making the most of your tennis, Ernests is the perfect antithesis of it. The Latvian is currently trying to take flight after being in the catacombs of the ranking, and his career is full of great highs … but little sustained over time. Enough, yes, to reach the top-10 in 2014, where he had his best Grand Slam tournament (he reached the semifinals at Roland Garros after defeating Federer). His highest peaks in the game credit his entry among the best in an abundance, but looking at the global of his career makes seeing him at some point in the top-10 still a surprise.

6. Jürgen Melzer (64 points): the Austrian can afford to tell his grandchildren that he beat all members of the Big-3. Everyone remembers, above all, the defeat that Djokovic inflicted on him at Roland Garros 2010, a game that made him think of retirement and that has become the only occasion where Novak lost after being two sets up. That performance in Paris was the highlight of a career that, perhaps, falls a little short to be among the best. With special success at home (he made Vienna his private hunting ground), the Austrian has the extra consolation of having been in the most absolute elite of doubles, a discipline in which he continues to wage war today.

7. Carlos Costa (67 points): in 1992, a young Barcelona boy burst into the circuit making a lot of noise. He had won Estoril, the Godó and was about to conquer his first Masters in the Foro Italico. Only Jim Courier could take it away from him, but at that time Carlos Costa was de facto the greatest promise of Spanish tennis. Almost without giving himself time to reflect, the Barcelona player had already reached the top-10. It only remained, then, to consolidate his tennis on other surfaces.

That was Costa’s biggest handicap: he could not transfer his great performance on land beyond it, at a time when tennis varied diametrically depending on the surface. He never reached a final off clay, and in it, the physical demands of the five sets also took their toll on Carlos; he always ran into the barrier of the round of 16 at Roland Garros. Of course, he was one of those players for whom it was worth paying the entry, with a delicious reverse to a hand facing the viewer.

8. Jonas Svensson (80 points): the late 1980s and early 1990s was an especially prolific stage for Swedish tennis. We all immediately think of Mats Wilander or Stefan Edberg, but also the occasional Grand Slam finalist like Pernfors. Among all these lieutenants was a certain Jonas Svensson, an unpredictable guy, rocky in appearance, who managed to reach the Roland Garros semifinals twice.

Those triumphs were his main argument for the top-10, but we must also look at who he defeated: in 88 he left Lendl on the road, in 90 Brugera, and in 89 he also took Boris Becker in Australia . Added value was the victory against Ivan, since it meant the end of the Czechoslovakian’s incredible streak, which led 10 consecutive Grand Slam reaching the semifinals … until he ran into Jonas.

9. Mariano Puerta (80 points): not even reaching a Grand Slam final makes the Argentine out of the list of these surprises. His arrival at stardom was as intense as it was fleeting for a guy who shone in Paris, beating Davydenko and only giving in to Nadal. The accusations and sanctions for doping somewhat overshadowed his career and quickly made people forget about him, but Mariano remains, after all, an indispensable part of the fearsome Argentine Legion. Of course … beyond that Roland Garros, he could never, not even, pass the third round (!) Of a Major.

10. Jay Berger (81 points): That list is closed by the American Jay Berger, one of the victims of the very powerful American generation that emerged in the late 1980s. It was difficult to make noise when you have monsters like Sampras, Agassi, Chang, and even Aaron Krickstein in front of you, but Jay fought and he made his place, being also an atypical profile within his country: 2 of his 3 titles came on clay. His career was however short due to a chronic knee problem, but he had time to win over people like Becker, Sampras or Edberg. As a curiosity, it also has one of the strangest services in the history of the circuit:

Now it’s your turn. After this analysis, Who is the most amazing top-10?

