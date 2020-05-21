Nick Mason, drummer for legendary rock band Pink Floyd, boasts one of the most coveted car collections in the world

Nicholas Berkeley Mason is a famed musician, producer, and writer, mostly known as the timeless drummer of Pink floyd, one of the most important rock groups and blockbusters in history.

But Mason is not only known in the music world, because his name has become a benchmark in the world of cars, especially among classic collectors, as it has one of the most amazing garages in existence. And the most enviable in the rock world.

Cotswolds, England is the place where Mason owns a hangar with around 50 classic cars of the most valuable in automotive history, although it is estimated that their hands have passed more than 300 vehicles for the past 40 years.

Perhaps the most important model that the drummer has is the coveted one Ferrari GTO with which he usually participates in classic speed festivals, such as Goodwood. Mason even acknowledges that the Ferrari GTO is his preferred car.

Ferrari GTO.

Credit: Pixabay.

A powerful black Bentley 4 1/2 Liter is also part of his collection, and this car belonged for over 35 years to his father, Bill, who worked as a documentary filmmaker and filmed motorsport films for which he used the Bentley as a car. -camera, according to the Infobae portal.

Bentley 4½-Liter Supercharged.

Credit: Pixabay.

A passion for racing also brought Nick to the track, debuting in the 1979 edition of the traditional Le Mans with a Lola T297, and he ended up in 18th place, competing in four other editions, until 1984.

Lola T297.

Credit: Pixabay.

“My first paid band car was a Lotus Elan. It was a new car at the time. His registration number was 21PF, which seemed very appropriate to me, ”Mason shared in an interview for Bloomberg.

Another famous vehicle that is part of the collection is a red Aston Martin that was the first car that could be bought with the money earned as a drummer for Pink Floyd.

The aforementioned cars are intermixed with a yellow Ferrari 275 Daytona racing, a Bugatti T35, a Jaguar D-Type with which it competed in several classic races during the 70s and 80s, a Ferrari 512S, an F50, an imposing blue LaFerrari , the hybrid supercar presented in 2013 by the house of Maranello of which only 499 units were made.

Ferrari 512S.

Credit: PxHere.

He has the Ferrari 512 S that was part of the filming of the legendary movie Le Mans starring Steve McQueen. It is known because it caught fire during filming and Nick completely restored it.

Porsche is also present in his collection and the musician has a Porsche 962, considered one of the most successful sports models in history for its successes in the legendary Le Mans.

**********

It may interest you.

.