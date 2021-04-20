the most affordable gaming with 60 euros discount

For only 240 euros you can buy a terminal to play even the heaviest games, a guaranteed success.

The best mobiles for gamers tend to have high prices because they meet the most advanced specifications. However, there is an ideal option for those who love play but don’t want to spend a lot of money, the realme 7 Pro. Its official price is 299 euros, but now falls to 242 euros on Amazon, a great opportunity to enjoy the most affordable gaming.

Know more: realme 7 Pro

For just over 240 euros, you can buy a terminal with a large memory configuration: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, it equips a high quality screen, offers a excellent performance and has a record autonomy.

All the strengths of the realme 7 Pro

The realme 7 Pro is a good mid-range mobile at a very interesting price. It equips, first of all, a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution that is good quality in terms of sharpness, brightness levels and viewing angles.

6.4-inch Full HD screen + Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage Quadruple rear camera 4,500 mAh with 65W fast charge Know more: realme 7 Pro

As we saw in the terminal of the realme 7 Pro, it mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor that offers excellent performance, with the capacity to run even the heaviest games without flinching.

Special mention deserves the autonomy of the realme 7 Pro, with a 4,500 mAh battery that can reach the 6 or 7 hours of screen on. In addition, it is accompanied by an incredible 65W fast charge that fully charges the terminal in just over 30 minutes. On the other hand, the smartphone has a quad rear camera with a 64 MP main sensor.

In short, the realme 7 Pro is a very complete terminal with a good screen, performance and autonomy. If you want to enjoy the most affordable gaming, you can buy the realme 7 Pro for 242 euros.

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Realme

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all