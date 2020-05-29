Since ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ underperformed the studios at the box office, it often seemed like Warner Bros. lacked a coherent strategy regarding its DC movies, but with the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Batman would be the most affected by the return of Henry Cavill.

It appears that Warner was apparently so desperate to compete with the Disney franchise that they gave the team film to Zack Snyder in order to continue the franchise and meet an expected release date.

But, Because the vision of the studio did not correspond to that of the filmmaker, and since he abandoned the project, they made the final cut to be modified.But now that Henry Cavill’s return as Superman is inevitable, it could further confuse things.

In any case, Batman would be the most affected by Henry Cavill’s return, as Superman could create a “Batman problem” for the studio.

Now that all Justice League members except Batman will have their actors back for follow-up movies, Ben Affleck’s absence will feel much sharper than it would feel if more people moved from the DC Cinematic Universe (DCEU).

While, some would think that Robert Pattinson’s Batman could appear in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ remember that they have always said that this is a different universe.

A possible solution would be to allude or establish Ben Affleck’s Batman end. In Zack Snyder’s original plans, it was for the character to be a victim of Darkseid, in the second of the three planned Justice League movies.

Many of the “problems” that are arising as a result of the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and other DC movie commercials appear to be primarily problems only in the minds of people who want them to be, or at least want everything be clean and linear.