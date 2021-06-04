The most adorable “doctor” in the world is called Peyo and he is a horse

Via @docteur_peyo

It is shown that cancer patients particularly benefit from interventions aimed at improving their mood. Cancer is a very tough disease whose treatment involves undergoing a long and exhausting process.

For this reason, it is common to see movie characters, clowns or celebrities going to hospitals to raise morale a bit, especially in children’s oncology plants. What is quite unusual is what happens in a French hospital: patients are visited by a very special “doctor” named Peyo.

Peyo is a 15-year-old horse that they used to use for horse shows. Over time, its owner, Hassen Bouchakour, discovered that the animal had a gift: apparently was able to detect a person who was ill from the crowd and stayed by her side to comfort her.

Once the horse retired, Bouchakour and Peyo joined an NGO and began to visit the palliative unit of the Calais hospital, where the animal, affectionately nicknamed “doctor Peyo”, offers comfort to patients.

The most curious thing about it is that, apparently, it is Peyo himself who decides which patients to visit each day: stops at a specific door and makes a signal by raising a leg. Once Peyo has chosen, it is impossible to make him change his mind.

The entire process is carried out guaranteeing the level of hygiene that is required in a hospital. Before each visit Peyo is subjected to a deep cleaning and disinfection and once there the intelligent equine alerts with a signal if he needs to “go to the bathroom” to be taken out. To date, Peyo has provided smiles and comfort to over a thousand terminally ill patients, and he is adored by the entire hospital staff.

It is more than proven that interaction with animals has a very positive effect on patients with very diverse pathologies: Should hospitals consider interventions with therapy animals more often?

