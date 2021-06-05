The most adorable “doctor” in the world is called Peyo and he is a horse

EFE videos

Mexico to use US-donated Janssen vaccines to reopen northern border

Mexico City, Jun 4 (EFE) .- The Mexican government will allocate one million vaccines donated by the United States from Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, and 1.9 million acquired on its own for the 40 municipalities of the northern limit and thus be able to reopen the border soon. The single-dose drugs will be used to immunize the entire population aged 18 to 40 on the northern border until the end of June, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard detailed this Friday at the president’s daily press conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “(The objective is) that vaccination in Mexico progress to degrees or proportions similar to those in the United States, therefore speeding up or accelerating the reopening of activities on the border between Mexico and the United States,” said Ebrard The Foreign Minister referred to the call that President López Obrador had this Thursday with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who announced that Washington will directly donate 1 million vaccines to Mexico as part of the first package of 25 million that it will distribute Although Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, had said this Thursday that the doses would go to areas with a rebound in covid-19 cases and tourist sites, such as Quintana Roo, the Foreign Minister clarified this Friday that the goal is the northern border, which has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21, 2020. “We think that with this there would already be all the sanitary conditions so that the United States can access that the activities are resumed, if not all the great majority, and then the economic, commercial and personal affectation that has been in the border area does not continue, “he argued. Access to the drug has been one of López Obrador’s main requests to his counterpart Joe Biden, who in April agreed to a first loan of 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca produced in the United States. Vaccination has been the president’s bet to contain the pandemic in Mexico, the fourth country with the most deaths from covid-19 in the world, with almost 230,000 deaths and more than 2.4 million infections. So far, Mexico has applied 32.8 million doses of various drugs, with 13.4 million people with the complete scheme in a country of 126 million inhabitants. For this, the president thanked Harris for “solidarity.” López Obrador will meet next Tuesday with the vice president at the National Palace in Mexico City, where he will address migration and cooperation for the development of southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, added Foreign Minister Ebrard. (c) EFE Agency