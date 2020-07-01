Griezmann entered after 90 minutes – . / Albert Gea (ALBERT GEA /)

The hard match that took place at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid left several key moments: the first penalty kick for the mattress team, Lionel Messi’s 700 goals and the entry of Antoine Griezmann in the 90th minute, when only the added time remained to be played.

In the press conference after the match that ended tied, The journalists asked Quique Setién why he made that decision., considering that the Frenchman, despite his poor performance, is one of the renowned footballers the club has.

After explaining his point of view about that episode, the Spanish revealed that he will speak to him: « I will not apologize but I understand that he can feel bad, and I also for him because he is a great professional and a great person ”.

Some words that fell very badly in the footballer’s environment, especially his father Alain Griezmann, who threw a message on his Instagram account which he was subsequently forced to remove.

The message that he later deleted from his social networks

« To apologize the first thing you need to have is the key to the truck, and this is not his case, because he is just a passenger, ”shot the father of the former Atlético de Madrid player on his Instagram account along with an image in which Setién’s statements appeared.

When he saw that his words began to take on media relevance, Alain Griezmann was forced to delete that publication, like his other son Theo did on Twitter when he saw that his brother entered with so little time on the scoreboard.

« Really, I’m going to start crying » and subsequently « 2 minutes… », These were the messages that he posted on his official account and which he later ended up deleting.

With that message, Grizzie’s father tried to minimize the figure of Quique Setién as coach, demonstrating that he has a lack of clear leadership and assuring that he is only passing by the institution.

The truth is that within the Barça environment there is concern about the performance of French, that in this 2020 they only have one goal in their history. The present of the Frenchman generates even more headaches if you take into account that the most expensive player in the history of FC Barcelona was a substitute in 3 of the 6 games played so far.

We will have to see what is the decision of the board for the next season regarding its future, if they decide to bet on him and his ability to take off within the team or use it as a currency for the arrival of another player.

