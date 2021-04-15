The Mossos found semen on the clothes of the accused of raping and killing Laia

The Mossos d’Esquadra found traces of semen in the underpants and pants of the accused of killing Laia, the 13-year-old minor murdered by a neighbor of her grandparents in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) in June 2018, a finding that puts the defense version in check.

This has been revealed this Thursday by different experts before the popular jury of the Barcelona Court that judges Juan Francisco LO for murder with treachery and cruelty in the context of a crime against sexual freedom and sexual assault under 16 years of age, for which the Prosecutor’s Office and the prosecution request a reviewable permanent prison and ten years in prison.

Professionals who inspected and analyzed the crime scene have portrayed a “horror” scene, as the police officers who arrested the detainee did this Wednesday, when they asserted that the room where Laia was murdered was full of blood, both on the walls and on the floor and in the multiple disordered objects that had been thrown in it.

One of the novelties of this session has been the revelation that semen was detected both in the clothes worn by the accused and in the duvet of the bed, which lacked sheets and under whose mattress the body of Laia was discovered, half naked, with a dog leash around neck and fitted inside a suitcase.

This evidence would call into question the defense thesis, according to which Juan Francisco, drunk and drugged, killed Laia by mistaking her for a thief when she broke into his home on his own initiative, but never raped her.

All the experts have highlighted the large amount of blood they found on the victim’s clothes and in various gadgets in the room and have specified that this has been an added difficulty in determining the existence of other substances, such as seminal fluid.

They have also detailed that they located a bucket and a mop, a bloodied shopping cart and bleach in various parts of the room, which would prove, they have assured, that the defendant tried to erase and dispose of evidence.

In this sense, one of them recalled that a part of the mattress had been torn off, while another pointed out that the defendant bit his nails at the police station when they were about to photograph them to compare them with a piece that they identified nailed to the foot of the victim, who was found with a knife stuck in the ear and a piece of pen in the windpipe.

On the other hand, a mosso d’esquadra who participated in the reconstruction of the day of the events has said that the defendant went to a food establishment before the murder from where there is a good view of the street at precisely the same time as the victim was leaving school.

“The place is a perfect observation point to see what is happening on the public highway and it is not by chance that he entered exactly at five o’clock, at the same time that Laia leaves school,” he said.

The crime dates back to the afternoon of June 4, 2018, when the confessed murderer, then 43, intercepted the victim down the neighborhood stairs and introduced her to his home, where he put a dog leash around her neck. and stabbed her with a kitchen knife while strangling her after trying to sexually assault her, according to the prosecutor, who is asking for a total compensation of 445,000 euros for the relatives.