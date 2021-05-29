The Mossos again arrest Albert Cavallé, the ‘fraudster of love’

Albert Cavallé, better known as the “swindler of love”, has been arrested again by the Mossos d’Esquadra on May 21 for an alleged crime of fraud.

The victim on this occasion would have been a woman from Barcelona who have multiple sclerosis, vulnerability that would have been exploited for their economic benefit.

The Nou Barris Research Unit was the one who discovered this alleged scam, through a complaint made by a friend of the victim.

The two began to meet through a contact page in October. Since then, they started a relationship which was intended to carry out a scam.

The different excuses that the “love scammer” made to his new partner led him to finish taking out 70,000 euros: medical costs of your father or payment of a lawyer for the management of an inheritance.

Besides, he would have also gotten her to buy him a large displacement motorcycle and his laptop stolen.

This woman has not been the only victim of Albert Cavallé in recent months, but there would be more they were also tricked by the “love swindler”. One of them has already denounced him in court for these events.

This arrest has become the ninth that he already has on his record, with three final convictions.