According to the preliminary results of a study carried out by the Italian Higher Institute of Health

Rome.- The coronavirus cannot be transmitted with the bites of the mosquito common or mosquito tiger, according to the preliminary results of a study carried out by the Italian Higher Institute of Health (ISS), in collaboration with the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Venice.

According to the investigation, carried out by a team of entomologists and virologists, once the virus enters the body of the mosquito Through infected blood, « it is unable to reproduce » or to be re-inoculated into another person through the bite, the ISS said in a statement.

At the moment it is a theoretical hypothesis based on the first results of the study, although definitive data and physical evidence will be published shortly so that the research can be replicated by other scientists.

In this way, Sars-Cov-2 would be different from other viruses that are transmitted through mosquitoes and cause diseases such as dengue or yellow fever.

So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused 239,706 infections in Italy and 34,678 people have died, while yesterday’s latest data showed a rebound, with 296 new infections and 34 deaths, the highest numbers in a week.