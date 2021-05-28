the mosquito bite pencil that has taken the supermarket by storm

The heat brings the unwanted with it mosquitoes and its most direct consequence: annoying bites in the body. The supermarket chain Lidl has put on sale a device that has swept through its customers and that allows you to quickly treat the bites and bites of these insects.

Its about mosquito bite pencil, a product that has been exhausted in the Lidl online catalog, so keep an eye out for when it becomes available again.

This device, from the brand Vitalcontrol, works with battery (included), it supposes a fast treatment of the bites without chemical substances. Its price is more than attractive, since it costs 12.99 euros.

The pencil has a light 3 color LED to indicate that the device is ready and the program selected, and has a acoustic signal indicating the end of treatment.

Mosquito bite pencil, sold at Lidl.LIDL

Other anti-mosquito products

Despite the fact that this device remains out of stock from Lidl’s online catalog, the German chain has other articles that prevent the entry of these insects into the home.

The first of them is him mosquito repellent LED socket, whose cost is 5.99 euros, and which is safe for people and pets thanks to its protective grid.

This plug emits a blue UVA light that attracts mosquitoes to a protected electrical grid. It also has an on / off switch and a darkness sensor.

Lidl also has different aluminum mosquito nets to install on doors or windows, which offer a natural protection against insects even with the balcony or terrace door open.

Magnetic fly screen for window, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Another option is the magnetic screen for windows (110 x 130 cm), easy to install thanks to a self-adhesive magnetic tape and made of anthracite fiberglass fabric for optimal vision.