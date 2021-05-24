the Morpheus processor is under attack, and it’s winning; no one has managed to violate it yet

The first time we heard about this microprocessor it was difficult for us to believe what we had in front of us: a chip that is capable of modify your own microarchitecture to make it virtually impossible for someone to attack him. It sounded like boastfulness, but it wasn’t. And it is that behind this project were, and continue to be, two institutions that if they sin in something, it is not, precisely, a lack of seriousness: the University of Michigan and DARPA.

What Todd Austin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the university I just mentioned, and the researchers he works with have come up with is a microprocessor designed to introduce random modifications in your microcode, and, therefore, at the level of its microarchitecture, with a periodicity of only a few hundred milliseconds. Somehow this chip mutates in an almost constant way to prevent hackers from having time to find its weak points.

This is how Todd Austin, its main architect, explains in the article he published in The Conversation: “Hackers need to know the details of the microarchitecture in detail to be able to inject their malicious code into systems that are vulnerable. To stop these Morpheus attacks introduce random modifications in its implementation in order to transform the system into a puzzle that pirates must solve […]».

The strategy that Austin and his colleagues have devised is certainly ingenious, but it invites us to ask ourselves several questions. On the one hand, it is interesting to investigate the method they have used to prevent the changes introduced in the CPU causing errors in the execution of the application code. According to the designers of this chip the modifications are confined at the microarchitecture level, so the software running above is not affected.

We can also wonder if it would not be possible to violate this processor by resorting to reverse engineering. Yes, it would be possible, but in this context one of the most important ingredients of the recipe for this chip comes into play: its ability to introduce modifications in very short periods of time. Of only a few hundred milliseconds, as we have seen. Hackers would have to work at an unbearable speed to take advantage of this technique.

Software developers, at least those who strive to do their job well, strive to write secure applications, but in practice it is very difficult to program completely secure software. Any little oversight can be discovered and exploited by hackers to introduce their malicious code, so it is essential to have an additional protective barrier. This is precisely the strategy of the Morpheus processor: to shape a retaining wall that is capable of inhibiting these errors.

525 security experts have spent three months planning attacks against the Morpheus chip to try to breach it

And at the moment it seems to work really well. DARPA, which is the same US Government Department of Defense agency that funded the pioneering Internet network, is financially supporting this project. A few months ago he organized an event in which 525 security experts they spent three months planning constant attacks on the Morpheus chip to try to breach it. And they were not successful. At the moment this processor has withstood the onslaught, although according to its creators they continue to put it to the test to make sure that its design does not have weak points.

The most interesting thing is that if they finally conclude that the Morpheus microprocessor is completely safe, they intend to transfer the fundamental characteristics of its design to other chips, as, for example, those that govern both our computers and our mobile phones. At the moment it is only a possibility, but any innovation that increases the security of our devices is welcome. We will keep track of this project and keep you up to date with what it proposes to us in the future.

Images | Michigan University

More information | Michigan University