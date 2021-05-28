The Moroccan partner of the PSOE will give legal aid to the victims of Ghali

The Moroccan party Socialist Union of Popular Forces, located in the center-left political spectrum, has announced in a statement its full legal, psychological and institutional support the victims of the “grave” rapes and murders of Ibrahim Ghali, whom he refers to as “executioner”.

The party’s Political Bureau met last Wednesday night on the occasion of the diplomatic crisis between Morocco and Spain. The meeting was led by the first secretary of the party, Driss Lachguar, and reached a series of conclusions that include the offer of legal support to the victims of Ghali.

The communiqué endorses the position taken by Morocco “in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity” and furthermore, “irresponsible” and “fraud” the action of the Government of Spain upon receiving the leader of the Polisario Front in its territory last April.

The Moroccan party has also criticized the “condescension” with which some Spanish political leaders have approached the crisis with Morocco and the misinformation and defamation of the media of communication of Spain, “ruled by the pride, the racism and the vanity”.

The statement says that this crisis is an opportunity to benefit from the geopolitical context marked by the American recognition of the sovereignty of Morocco on the Sahara and advises that Spain should rethink its position.

The Socialist Union of Popular Forces intends “renew your commitment to the values ​​of good neighborliness“and declares its permanent readiness to communicate with those components of Spanish opinion that are” fair “and” rational “.” Those whose voices were raised aloud to preserve the exemplary association between Morocco and its northern neighbor (referring to Spain ), in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and reinforces the bilateral commitment to guarantee peace, security and stability in the western Mediterranean, “the statement said.