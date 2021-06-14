‘The Morning Show’: Trailer and release date of the second season of Apple’s award-winning series

After becoming the most awarded series in the still short history of Apple TV +, ‘The Morning Show’ is ready for its second round. Jennifer Aniston is back, Reese Witherspoon is back. And a whole beast is incorporated: Julianna Margulies. Here’s the first teaser trailer for the second season:

This advance also gives us the news that The ten-episode season will debut on Apple’s streaming platform on September 17. Every Friday they will release a new chapter. Aniston and Witherspoon return as executive producers and reprise the roles of Alex and Bradley. In this new stage of ‘The Morning Show’ we will see how the morning show deals with the consequences of the actions of its two presenters. One of them, in fact, will apparently be pushed aside. This season we will see Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powleyy, Deean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The new characters

Julianna Margulies joins this season as reporter Laura Peterson, and it is not the only novelty. Greta Lee will be Stella Bak, the new executive of the chain who comes from the world of technology, Ruairi O’Connor will be Ty Gitzgerald, a successful youtuber, Hasan Minhaj will be Eric Nomani, a new addition to the program’s team, Holland Taylor will be Cybil Richards , president of the network’s board, Tara Karsian will play Gayle Berman, news producer, and Valeria Golino will play Paola Lambruschini, documentary director.

‘The Morning Show’ came with some skepticism from the critics but ended up convincing as its first season got fully involved in cases of sexual abuse and power in the workplace. The series went on to win an Emmy for the performance of Billy Crudup, an award from the Screen Actors Guild for Jennifer Aniston. and awards for best new series at the TV Choice Awards and the Television Critics Association.