The Morning Show presents the trailer for its second season with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

With a successful first season he received eight Emmy Award nominations and one from Billy Crudup in the category of best supporting actor in a drama series, The Morning Show is preparing for the premiere of its second installment and Apple has just released the trailer for this new season in which Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return.

The first season featured the character of Alex Levy (Aniston), who runs a popular news show that has stood out and changed the face of American television. After his partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired amid a sexual misconduct scandal, Alex struggles to retain his job as top news reader while provoking a rivalry with Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon). , an aspiring journalist looking to take her place.

The series received mostly positive reviews, as both Aniston and Witherspoon were recognized for their successful performances. In addition, the show has been applauded for touching on relevant and current topics, however, it was also noted that these did not develop and landed quite well. Despite these negative reviews, the Apple TV + series managed to conquer a significant fan base, who will now be happy with the second season. Here is the new trailer and the official synopsis of this new installment:

After the explosive events of the first season, the second season finds the Morning Show crew emerging from the rubble of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) actions, for a new UBA and a changing world, where identity it is everything and the gulf between who we present and who we really are comes into play.

Apple also announced that the second installment of The Morning Show It will be 10 episodes long and the first trailer promises a lot more drama to come. The series that gave the streaming service its first Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Awards will premiere the first chapter of its second season on September 17 and then launch a new one on a weekly basis.

In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, the second season of The Morning Show will once again have the interpretations of Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Wish Terry, Janina Gavankar and Tom irwin.

Likewise, the actors and actresses who will join the cast are: Greta Lee as Stella Bak, an expert in the world of technology who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show crew; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the clever chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola xxx, documentary maker; and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, UBA news anchor.

