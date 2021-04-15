The “more unstable” side of April presents a weekend with temperatures that will drop to -32 degrees

The “most unstable” face of the month of April has not only been accompanied by a succession of storms that have been leaving stormy showers, but this weekend also comes from the hand of an unusual cold air pocket, which will reach temperatures around -32 degrees, according to Meteored.

An atypical cold that will be located in the middle and upper layers of the troposphere, at an altitude of about 5500 meters, but from there it will have the ability to overturn time con Asynchronous phenomena such as snow at low elevations, especially in the northeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The very cold temperatures of that depression, together with those present in layers closer to the surface, will allow between Friday and Saturday snowflakes appear from only 500 meters in Catalonia and a little further up in the rest of the Pyrenees and Iberian system, where the elevation will be around 600 or 700 meters.

In addition to snow, this air bagging also will cause the development of showers accompanied by hail in those areas, as well as in the Valencian Community.

Until Friday afternoon, when this phenomenon is expected to erupt, they will continue to occur locally strong rainfall in the extreme southeast of the peninsula and in Melilla, already snowing in the mountain systems, but still at high altitudes. As well as stormy showers will be recorded in points of Extremadura and western Andalusia.

The second fortnight

In the second half of April there will be no major changes in the synoptic situation. The result of this will be a highly variable environment in which stable and warm days will alternate with other heavy rains.

Regarding temperatures, the eastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands could remain one degree below the average values. In the Atlantic zone and the Canary Islands, due to the arrival of overheated east winds, they are expected to be higher than normal, up to a degree and a half higher than the average of these dates.

Regarding rainfall, lThe next two weeks will probably be characterized by downpours and storms in the Southern Plateau, Andalusia, the eastern coast and the Balearic Islands.; even the accumulated values, during the second fortnight, could be higher than the average, contrary to what will happen in the extreme north.