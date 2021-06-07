The more than outraged 25 seconds of Joaquín Prat in ‘Cuatro al día’: “It’s a joke”

Joaquín Prat on the set of ‘Cuatro al día’. (Photo: FOUR A DAY)

Joaquín Prat has exploded this Monday afternoon in Cuatro al día after learning the latest news about the restrictions that were approved a few days ago in the Interterritorial Health Council.

Health proposed the reopening of nightlife until 2, extendable until 3, in those areas that are at the lowest levels of risk. It also establishes a time limit for the hospitality industry, which may not open after 1 or serve later than 24 hours and capacity restrictions, among other measures.

Some rules that went ahead with the refusal of the Community of Madrid, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Galicia, Andalusia and Murcia. The draft also met with the abstention of Castilla y León and the autonomous city of Melilla.

Now, the National Court has suspended in a precautionary way the application in the Community of Madrid of the restrictions on nightlife, hospitality and the events that were agreed in the Interterritorial Council, a news that has led to an outraged speech by Joaquín Prat of 25 intense seconds.

“It’s a mess. This country is a mess ”, the presenter began by saying visibly pissed off.

“First the state of alarm subsides. Those who wanted it to decline six months ago now wanted it to continue. The state of alarm falls and one TSJ says one thing and another TSJ says another. One community turns to the Supreme and another does not. The Supreme Court establishes jurisprudence, then we go to the National Court, suspend … heck … is that it is a joke. What happens in this country is a joke, ”he declared.

But there is still more. Late on Monday night, the Government has reversed the plan of restrictions on hospitality and nightlife …

