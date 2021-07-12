The more muscular power, the more years of life

07/12/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Recent research has confirmed that older people who have a muscle power high, they live longer and also do so with a higher level of autonomy.

But until now it was not known what were the values ​​from which life was lengthened.

Well, now, two new studies have succeeded in determining the muscle power threshold below which physical functionality begins to be lost, as well as the values ​​that determine whether a person suffers from severe physical dependence.

The conclusions of these studies, developed by researchers from the CIBER of Frailty and Healthy Aging (CIBERFES) in the GENUD Toledo Group (University of Castilla-La Mancha – UCLM), have been published in the magazines «Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle” Y “Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise«.

“Evidence has shown that muscle power is the main variable that influences physical functionality in older people. However, to date there were no cut-off points or normative values ​​that would allow us to diagnose low muscle power, or simply to know if a person’s levels are normal or even positively high with respect to the rest of the population ”, explains Ignacio Ara , coordinator of the studies.

To put a figure to these thresholds, in the first of these studies the researchers focused on finding the value of muscle power relative to body mass that determines a high risk of suffering from problems in mobility and physical functionality.

To do this, they analyzed data from a total of 9,320 older people between 60 and 103 years old and from four countries (Belgium, Denmark, Portugal and Spain), and from 586 young people between 20 and 60 years old.

The results established that these minimum levels of muscle power they correspond to 2.1 W / kg in women and 2.6 W / kg in men. Older people below these values ​​had a 10 times greater risk of suffering from functional limitations.

We lose muscle power after 30 years

That age is taking its toll little by little is a fact. The researchers in charge of these studies have observed that the loss of relative muscle power begins after the age of 30, in both men and women.

And after 50, this process accelerates. A) Yes, between 30 and 50, muscle power decreases at a rate of 1% each year; from 50 to 80, you lose 2 to 5% per year, and that’s it above 80, the loss reaches up to 6-9% per year on average.

“This information is very relevant for the application of health policies that act on certain age groups when there is still time to prevent functional dependency problems that could occur in the future,” says Ignacio Ara.

Based on the data obtained, the study also collects tables with the reference figures for each sex, which allow information to be offered to the patient or user on whether their muscle power levels are low, normal or high compared to the rest of the population. .

“In this way we can prevent when a person is approaching risk values ​​and intervene through an individualized physical exercise program that improves relative muscle power,” explains the first author of the study, Julián Alcázar.

Muscle power and severe dependence

The second work developed in this field by this team of researchers focused on identifying what relative muscle power values ​​determine that a person suffers from a serious physical dependence problem, such as not being able to get up from a chair of standard height (45 cm) without arms support.

“This activity is of vital importance on a day-to-day basis, since it is the prelude to any other activity, and requires minimum levels of relative muscle power in the legs to be carried out,” the researchers point out.

A total of 11,583 older people participated in this study, also in the range between 60 and 103 years of age and from four European countries: Belgium, Denmark, Portugal and Spain.

The results revealed that although the level of relative muscle power required to get up from a chair depends on height, the average threshold required is about 1.0 W / kg, without being influenced in this case by the sex variable.

In addition, the researchers found that, among the elderly who did not reach this minimum value of muscle power, 100% suffered from mobility problems, such as slow gait speed, and approximately 50% suffered from some type of disability in activities of exercise. daily life, such as grooming.

For this reason, «the identified relative muscle power threshold (1 W / kg) could be a critical value, since reversing the muscular and functional situation in older people below that level would be a very complicated task, compared to those people greater than the mentioned value “, underlines Julian Alcazar.

In this regard, the researchers focus on «preventing the elderly from approaching this value through intervention programs with physical exercise individualized aimed at improving relative muscle power ».

The indicators from both studies have been incorporated into the PowerFrail app, an e-health app developed by this same group of researchers and aimed at evaluating muscle power and frailty in older people, while allowing the provision, based on the data obtained, individualized physical training interventions to improve these conditions.